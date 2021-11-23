Tallink cruise ferry forced to return to port after engine failure

Tallink cruise vessel MS Baltic Queen had to return to port in Tallinn due to engine failure Monday evening. The Baltic Queen had been en route to Stockholm.

Tallink spokesperson Katri Link told portal Delfi (link in Estonian) that : This evening, November 22, Tallink Group's passenger ferry the Baltic Queen, which had sailed from Tallinn to Stockholm, had to return to the Port of Tallinn a few hours after departure due to a fault in the control system of one of the main engines," adding that the passengers and crew had been in no danger as a result of the engine failure, and that Tallink is looking at ways of compensating passengers.

Whether the Baltic Queen will be back online serving the Tallinn-Stockholm route or whether she will instead be substituted for by the Victoria I, another Tallink vessels, is likely to be announced Tuesday, Delfi reported, once the engine's assessment is clearer.

President Alar Karis had attended a Tallink board meeting on board the Baltic Queen earlier in the day Monday, while she was still in port and prior to the abortive departure to Stockholm.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!