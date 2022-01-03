Western islands' ferry ticket price hikes to be postponed

An almost 50 percent ticket rise for visitors to Estonia's largest islands has been postponed until later this year after a meeting between local mayors and the government.

The price hike was due to take effect in February and would have only affected visitors, not island residents.

Minister of Economic Affairs Taavi Aas (Center) met with the mayors of Saaremaa, Hiiumaa and Muhumaa last week and agreed to push back the start date. He said the mayors want more time to get acquainted with the plans and to present their own proposals.

"At the beginning of the new year, we will renegotiate, including when the price increase will take effect," Aas said.

The minister said a fare increase is inevitable due to rising energy prices and plans to add more departures, among other costs.

The new plan will see the passenger ticket price rise by €1.29 on the Saaremaa route and €1.46 on the Hiiumaa route. A car ticket will increase by €3.6 to Saaremaa and €4.29 to Hiiumaa. Prices will also go up for large trucks, buses and trailers.

