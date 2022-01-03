Western islands' ferry ticket price hikes to be postponed

News
TS Laevad ferries are doing a route-swap this weeknd.
TS Laevad ferries are doing a route-swap this weeknd. Source: TS Laevad
News

An almost 50 percent ticket rise for visitors to Estonia's largest islands has been postponed until later this year after a meeting between local mayors and the government.

The price hike was due to take effect in February and would have only affected visitors, not island residents.

Minister of Economic Affairs Taavi Aas (Center) met with the mayors of Saaremaa, Hiiumaa and Muhumaa last week and agreed to push back the start date. He said the mayors want more time to get acquainted with the plans and to present their own proposals.

"At the beginning of the new year, we will renegotiate, including when the price increase will take effect," Aas said.

The minister said a fare increase is inevitable due to rising energy prices and plans to add more departures, among other costs.

The new plan will see the passenger ticket price rise by €1.29 on the Saaremaa route and €1.46 on the Hiiumaa route. A car ticket will increase by €3.6 to Saaremaa and €4.29 to Hiiumaa. Prices will also go up for large trucks, buses and trailers.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:22

Elron raises train fares by 9.5 percent from January

13:19

Two Narva power station workers killed in accident Updated

12:54

Gallery: Former prima ballerina makes New Year's Day ERSO debut

11:58

2022 third-country migrant quota set at 1,311

11:52

Pandemic has made EDF procurement process more difficult

11:23

Narva preparing to recover city quarter demolished in World War II

10:50

Kanepi faces Jaquelin Cristian in Melbourne Summer Set tournament round one

10:33

Health Board: 232 hospitalized patients, 686 new cases, 1 death

10:23

Western islands' ferry ticket price hikes to be postponed

09:55

Brown bear chosen as 2022's Animal of the Year

09:33

State railway manager promises to improve and tidy up railway platforms

09:11

Journalists: Covid council overhaul necessary but mishandled

08:34

Estonian Weather Service issues glazed ice, fog warning

08:13

RMK restored more than 3,200 hectares of degraded wetlands in 2021

02.01

Covid hospitalizations at 226

02.01

War of Independence casualties to be remembered Monday

02.01

Hiiumaa Military Museum to turn 15 this year

02.01

Irja Lutsar: Omicron strain suggests virus running out of steam

02.01

Taltech creates green turn energy specialist study module

02.01

President Alar Karis: I know we can do it together

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

02.01

Irja Lutsar: Omicron strain suggests virus running out of steam

02.01

Covid hospitalizations at 226

31.12

State planning artillery, missile system supply to Ukrainian armed forces

01.01

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from January 3

02.01

President Alar Karis: I know we can do it together

02.01

War of Independence casualties to be remembered Monday

10:33

Health Board: 232 hospitalized patients, 686 new cases, 1 death

01.01

Gallery: Tallinn welcomes 2022 with fireworks displays

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: