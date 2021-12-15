Tallink suspends Tallinn-Stockholm line for one month

At the start of 2022, ferry company Tallink will suspend the Tallinn-Stockholm line for five weeks due to high fees, fuel costs and low passenger numbers.

Between January 11 and February 17, the Estonia-Sweden line will be suspended. Between February 17 and April 8, one ship will service the route.

Tallink CEO Paavo Nõgene said: "The reason for the break consists of several factors - unreasonably high port dues at the Port of Tallinn, high fuel prices and traditionally low number of passengers in the second half of January and at the beginning of February."

Scheduled maintenance will take place during this time.

