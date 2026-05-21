€50 million e-ferry to service Estonia's islands from late 2028

The deal to build a fifth ferry to service Estonia's larger islands has been signed.

The design and construction contract is worth just under €50 million and the vessel will enter service late in 2028.

The as-yet-unnamed vessel will be largely financed via the EU's Modernization Fund, whose conditions require it to be 64 percent more energy-efficient than the current backup vessel, the 55-year-old Regula.

The ferry's primary power source will be batteries, recharged on shore using renewable-generated electricity, and will have an ice rating of 1B, meaning it can cut through ice up to 60 cm thick.

Cold weather in January and February this year disrupted ferry traffic to even the largest of Estonia's islands.

Andres Laasma, director general of the State Fleet, called the new vessel an important modernization step, which will introduce environmentally sustainable and more cost-effective long-term solutions into everyday maritime traffic.

"It is highly encouraging that despite the difficult global economic situation, we will be able to bring Estonia's first fully electric ferry into service in two years' time. The vessel is not only technically capable, but also meets users' expectations," Laasma said.

"The new fully electric ferry will improve the reliability of the connection and help maintain the level of ferry service that people need and expect every day. It is also a good example of how very practical investments supported by the EU are reaching Estonia — from four-lane highways to a new ferry," said Infrastructure Minister Kuldar Leis (Reform).

Artist's rendition of the new ferry, due to enter into service in 2028. Source: LMG Marin

Over 1.8 million passengers traveled between the mainland and Muhu/Saaremaa, Leis noted.

Polish shipbuilder CRIST S.A. will be contractually required to deliver the new vessel within 30 months of signing, and extrapolating from that, the ship will make its first trips at the end of 2028.'

Design and construction come to €49.93 million, €28 million of which will come from the EU. Additional financing for signing the contract and ship construction will be secured through CO2-related funds.

Eero Avi, chief specialist of the State Fleet's ferry project and a naval engineer, said CRIST is a highly competent and capable partner, "known for its ability to build modern and environmentally sustainable vessels, including ships designed for Nordic climates and more demanding sea conditions."

Among the shipyard's previous projects are the fully electric ice-class ferries Altera and Elektra operating in Finland.

The ship will be close to 100 meters in length and able to accommodate up to 380 passengers and up to 110 passenger vehicles, or eight trucks, on its vehicle decks.

Design work is by LMG Marin France, a subcontracting partner of CRIST S.A., which, Avi noted, designed the Tõll and Piret ferries currently operating on the Virtsu–Kuivastu route (Muhu/Saaremaa).

Ferry services to the islands were disrupted during the past winter, due to sea ice and low water levels. Source: ERR

The planned vessel will use a 3 MWh battery bank, allowing it to sail entirely on electric power under normal conditions on the Kuivastu–Virtsu route. In harsher open-sea conditions and in case of emergency, biodiesel generators can ensure continuity of service. The ship's range without needing to refuel will be at least 1,000 nautical miles.

Avi noted the ferry will also be able to service the longer Rohuküla–Heltermaa (Hiiumaa) route.

The vessel's performance in both open water and the icy conditions of the Väinameri Sea area will be subject to testing.

The current state fleet operated by TS Laevad to service Saaremaa and Hiiumaa consists of the modern Tõll, Piret, Leiger and Tiiu ferries, backed up by the aging Regula. Those of Estonia's smaller islands which have commercial connections are serviced under other agreements with ferry and flight providers.

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