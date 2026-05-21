Kihnu ferry return to service delayed by technical issues

The ferry Kihnu Virve did not return to its Kihnu, Munalaid and Manilaid routes as scheduled Wednesday after unexpected issues emerged during work on its main engines.

"The Kihnu Virve has been launched into the water, but unexpected issues appeared during main engine setup, due to which both sea trials and its return to service are being postponed," said Andres Ruubas, head of the Public Transport Department at the Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture.

He added that the next test run is planned for Friday morning, but no new date has been set for the ferry's return.

Ministry officials, ferry operators and representatives of affected municipalities will meet Friday to decide how long the ferry Soela will continue covering the Kihnu Virve's Munalaid, Manilaid and Kihnu connections.

The Soela normally operates the Sõru–Triigi route linking Hiiumaa and Saaremaa but was reassigned to the Kihnu routes after the ferry Reet, which had been filling in for the Kihnu Virve, broke down on April 30.

The ferry Amalie has since taken over the Sõru–Triigi route.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!