Tallinn's Aegna island ferry line opens for summer season

Regular ferry services between Tallinn and Aegna island relaunched last week and will run until September 30.

The vessel departs six days a week from Linnahall quay (Patareisadam), and the journey to Aegna harbor takes approximately 30 minutes.

The ferry has a capacity for 100 passengers and space for 30 bicycles. Pets are also welcome on board.

Aegna Island is approximately three square kilometers in size and is located about 14 kilometers from Tallinn's city center. The island is known for its diverse nature, sandy beaches, and hiking trails.

It is also home to several historic military structures and a nature house where environmental education programs are conducted.

Tickets are available online: https://www.tallinn.ee/et/liikuvus

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