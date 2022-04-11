Tallink axes plan to add second vessel to Tallinn-Stockholm route

Shipping line Tallink is continuing to operate its Tallinn-Stockholm cruise-line route with just the one vessel through to the end of this year, the company said. Tallink had originally planned to add a second ship to the line.

Tallink Group CEO Paavo Nõgene said: "None of the schedule and route changes are easy to make as they impact our customers travel plans and the decision to operate the Tallinn-Stockholm route with only one vessel for the rest of this year, has been one of these difficult decisions."

"However, having carried out an assessment of the potential for the route to be operated profitably with two vessels in today's context of increased prices and the changed geopolitical situation, it has become clear that this is not currently possible," he added, via a company press release.

The departures between the Estonian and Swedish capitals will take place every other day, Tallink has said, while Nõgene said that the MS Baltic Queen will continue to ply the route while the MS Victoria I, originally slated to do the same from the start of June and operating on the Tallinn-Helsinki route to April 21, will for the rest of 2022 be used for other purposes still to be announced.

"We apologize to all the customers impacted by this decision and will offer them opportunities to travel on the Baltic Queen or our other routes and vessels instead," Nõgene added.

Tallink says it will contact all customers affected by the decision as soon as possible, and recompense them with alternative travel options, gift vouchers or refunds.

The MS Victoria I will remain in dock in Tallinn after April 21 and until a new role is found for her, Tallink added.

Tallink also operates a hotel in the Estonian capital.

