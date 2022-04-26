Tallink sells Sea Wind cargo ship

Tallink Group CEO Paavo Nõgene said: "We are of course sad to see our grand old lady the Sea Wind, who is 50 years old this year, depart from our fleet, but we are pleased that she has a new life ahead of her and that she will continue sailing on other seas with the new owners. I would like to thank the crew for taking such good care of her over the many years, ensuring she has many years of sailing still ahead of her."

"We will now rearrange our cargo vessel operations to ensure we continue to offer the same level of capacity or as close to the same level of capacity as possible both on the routes between Estonia and Finland, and Estonia and Sweden," Nõgene added.

Tallink told the stock exchange that its subsidiary Tallinn Swedish Line Ltd has concluded an agreement for the sale of the company's

The Sea Wind had been operating on the Muuga (Estonia)-Vuosaari (Finland), route but will discontinue operations on the Baltic Sea following the sale.

Tallink Grupp has reorganized its cargo operations on the Muuga-Vuosaari and Paldiski-Kapellskär (Sweden) routes, with effect from 19 April.

The company's Regal Star vessel will replace the Sea Wind on the Muuga-Vuosaari route, while the company's vessel Sailor will continue to operate on the Paldiski-Kapellskär route on extra departures.

The new owners of the Sea Wind are taking on the vessel today, Tuesday. Tallink did not report who the new owners were.

The Sea Wind was laid down in 1972 in Denmark and operated between Sweden and Finland for a quarter of a century after that. She started sailing under the Estonian flag in 2015. Her last Muuga-Vuosaari voyage took place last Monday, and she remained in dock at Paljassaare harbor in Tallinn from last Tuesday, ahead of handover.

The new schedules for the Regal Star and the Sailor can be found here.

