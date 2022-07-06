Tallink leases cruise vessel to Scottish government

Shipping line Tallink has leased its Victoria I cruise vessel to the Scottish government. The ship will be used for temporary accommodation.

The lease, concluded with a company representing the Government of Scotland runs for six months, starting July 8, with an option for a three-month extension, Tallink says.

The MS Victoria I had most recently plied its trade on the Tallinn-Stockholm route; Tallink continues to operate one vessel on this route.

--

