Tallink leases two ships to Netherlands for temporary housing

News
Refugees from Ukraine aboard Tallink's MS Isabelle, which is docked in Tallinn's Old City Harbor. April 2022.
Refugees from Ukraine aboard Tallink's MS Isabelle, which is docked in Tallinn's Old City Harbor. April 2022. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Tallink Grupp on Thursday announced that it had signed contracts with Slaapschepen Public BV, an organization nominated by the Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers (COA) in the Netherlands, for the short-term charter of two of its cruiseferries for use as temporary accommodations.

Typically operated on the Tallinn-Helsinki route, the MS Silja Europa has been least beginning August 20 and for a period of seven months, with the option to extend the lease by another three months, Tallink said in a press release.

The Silja Europa, which is slated to provide temporary accommodations in the Netherlands, was hired with Tallink's technical crew only.

Tallink's MS Silja Europa. Source: Tallink

The MS Galaxy, which is currently operating on the Turku-Stockholm route, has been leased to provide temporary accommodations in the Netherlands starting September 20, but likewise for a period of seven months and with the option to extend the agreement by another three.

The Galaxy was likewise hired together with the shipping company's technical crew only.

Tallink's MS Galaxy. Source: Tallink

In Estonia, the MS Isabelle, docked permanently at Tallinn's Old City Harbor, has been used as temporary accommodations for refugees from Ukraine since early April.

The Social Insurance Board (SKA), the Estonian government institution in the leading role in accepting and providing aid to incoming war refugees in Estonia, recently extended its contract with Tallink through October 7.

The MS Isabelle can accommodate approximately 2,100 refugees.

Netherlands following Scottish, Estonian lead

Last month, Tallink signed the MS Victoria I to the Scottish government for use in Scotland as temporary accommodations beginning July 8.

Similarly to the contracts signed Thursday with the Dutch organization, the six month lease concluded in June with a company representing the Scottish government also included an option for a three-month extension.

The MS Victoria I had most recently operated on Tallink's Tallinn-Stockholm route.

While passenger numbers and demand on this route have bounced back this summer, the Estonian shipping company announced earlier this month that it nonetheless would not be adding a different second vessel to the route this year, citing high fuel costs.

The Estonian-Swedish route is currently being served solo by the MS Baltic Queen.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:50

Klassikaraadio and Vikerraadio broadcast from Viljandi Folk Music Festival

18:34

Estonia increases stockpiling agency share capital, extends gas deadline

18:09

Estonian troops serving on foreign missions awarded mission medals

17:53

Kontaveit reaches WTA Prague quarterfinals

17:35

Estonia to receive 1,400 monkeypox vaccine doses

17:20

Ex-National Opera chief Aivar Mäe elected municipal mayor of Põhja-Pärnumaa

17:06

Tallink leases two ships to Netherlands for temporary housing

16:41

Jaak Aaviksoo: The good practice of lynching Peep Peterson

16:21

Print newspapers will not be sold on Mondays starting from August 1 Updated

16:13

Estonia celebrates 100th anniversary of US-Estonian relations

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

26.07

Foreigner murdered in Tallinn in early July identified as trans Black woman

13:38

Estonia further limits visas for Russians, Belarusians

27.07

Economist: Estonia's electricity price increase inexplicably large

25.07

Electricity to be 30 times more expensive in Estonia than Finland Tuesday

26.07

Wise hiring 70 for new Tartu office

27.07

Estonia's consumer spending at record high

16:21

Print newspapers will not be sold on Mondays starting from August 1 Updated

26.07

Interior minister: Estonia alone cannot stop Russian tourists coming here

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: