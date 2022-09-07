Unclear if the Tallink MyStar to start service at month end, as planned

It is not clear if the newly-built MS MyStar ferry will enter service by the deadline of September 30, shipping line Tallink, who will be operating the ferry, said Wednesday. The MyStar was built to order in Finland, but work was held up by the Covid pandemic.

Tallink spokesperson Katri Link told ERR Wednesday that: "At present, we are waiting for the MS MyStar's running tests to start, and after that, we can share more detailed information about its arrival into service."

The MyStar was due to start sailing from September 30, but Link was unable to say if this date would now be met or not.

Work on the MyStar began in April 2020, at the Rauma shipyard in Turku, Finland, at an estimated cost of €250 million.

However, the arrival of the Covid pandemic held up work as the shipyard was temporarily closed, due to the virus.

The MyStar is 212m long and 31m in beam, and can accommodate up to 2,800 passengers and up to 750 vehicles.

By comparison, the MS Star, which the MyStar will replace on the Tallinn-Helsinki route, is 186m long, with a bean of 27.7m, and can carry up to 1,900 passengers.

