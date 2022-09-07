Unclear if the Tallink MyStar to start service at month end, as planned

Economy
Economy

It is not clear if the newly-built MS MyStar ferry will enter service by the deadline of September 30, shipping line Tallink, who will be operating the ferry, said Wednesday. The MyStar was built to order in Finland, but work was held up by the Covid pandemic.

Tallink spokesperson Katri Link told ERR Wednesday that: "At present, we are waiting for the MS MyStar's running tests to start, and after that, we can share more detailed information about its arrival into service."

The MyStar was due to start sailing from September 30, but Link was unable to say if this date would now be met or not.

Work on the MyStar began in April 2020, at the Rauma shipyard in Turku, Finland, at an estimated cost of €250 million.

However, the arrival of the Covid pandemic held up work as the shipyard was temporarily closed, due to the virus.

The MyStar is 212m long and 31m in beam, and can accommodate up to 2,800 passengers and up to 750 vehicles.

By comparison, the MS Star, which the MyStar will replace on the Tallinn-Helsinki route, is 186m long, with a bean of 27.7m, and can carry up to 1,900 passengers.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

LATEST NEWS

19:47

Estonia's top cultural organizations call for wage rises to support sector

19:17

Unclear if the Tallink MyStar to start service at month end, as planned

18:53

Utilitas gets green-light to use natural gas in district heating production

18:23

Reinsalu: NB8 must advocate for Ukrainian weapons aid, harsher sanctions

17:51

State's island ferry tender to take environmental considerations on board

17:19

Belgian side SV Zulte Waregem sign midfielder Palumets from Paide

16:55

Ligi on leaving central bank supervisory board: My will not decisive here

16:49

Statistics Estonia: August consumer price index up 24.8 percent on year Updated

16:42

Eesti 200 to announce chairman candidates in coming days

16:39

Health Board buys new cold storage units due to Moderna vial changes

16:25

Kozhukovskyi steps down as U-21 head coach, replaced by Sander Post

16:07

Anna Markova: Narva is not a single-issue city

15:45

First ever Estonia national MotoTrials team set to compete in Monza

15:31

Lydia Risberg: Estonian language could be a source of joy and playfulness

15:26

Baltic states reach agreement on limiting entry to Russian tourists Updated

15:01

Viimsi asks state for further funding for football air dome construction

14:34

Officials: Estonia's Moscow embassy well prepared if threats arise

14:17

Daily: Ex-MEP now teaching history at a Tallinn school

14:04

Global Estonian Report: September 7-14

13:50

Erki Tammiksaar: Green transition more important in words than action

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: