Tallink reports largest per-quarter passenger figure since 2019

Shipping line Tallink Grupp transported a total of 392,491 passengers in September this year, a 26.5 percent rise on year, the company says and its highest per-quarter figure since the pre-Covid year of 2019.

Commenting on the results as Tallink Grupp, announced its September and third quarter passenger and cargo transport statistics to the Tallinn Stock Exchange, Paavo Nõgene, CEO of Tallink Grupp said: "I am pleased that in addition to being able to report some monthly passenger records during the third quarter of 2022, we can report positive increases for the most important quarter of our year overall."

"Of course, the numbers are still not comparable to what we were used to reporting before 2020 and the start of the pandemic, but they are good numbers during the year of new crises we are facing across the globe," Nõgene went on, per a Tallink press release.

Nõgene added the company had taken steps to secure its business over the off-season via "unpleasant" but vital price increases and various charter agreements for Tallink's ships.

The company is also making preparations for the next stages of recovery of its business, hit hard by the Covid pandemic 2020-2021, from 2023, the CEO added.

As for cargo, this increased by 0.6 percent to 34,169 units on year to September, Tallink says.

However, the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 4.7 percent, to 61,603 units in the same comparison timeframe, mainly due to the company having chartered out six vessels as of September 20 this year.

Tallink September and Third Quarter (Q3) 2022 results quick facts:

In the third quarter of the year (July – September) the company transported a total of 1,893,603 passengers, a 65.5 percent rise on year (when the figure was 1,144,092) and also an increase on the third quarter of 2020 (1,314,301).

Number of transported cargo units increased in Q3 2022 by 13.1 percent on year, and totaled 102,399 units (cf. 90,538 units in Q3 2021).

The number of passenger vehicles carried in Q3 2022 also increased by 21 percent compared to the same period last year and totaled 277,747 vehicles (229,468 passenger vehicles in Q3 2021).

The biggest rise in passenger numbers during the quarter was on the Finland-Sweden route, to a total of 82.2 percent on year to Q3 2022.

he Estonia-Finland route also saw significant recovery in passenger numbers during the quarter year-on-year with the passenger number up in 2022 by 61.7 percent.

--

