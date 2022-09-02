Parent company of Eesti Gaas almost doubled revenue in 2021

news
Infortari board chair Ain Hanschmidt.
Infortari board chair Ain Hanschmidt. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
news

The parent company of monopoly gas supplier Eesti Gaas almost doubled its revenue in 2021.

Infortar, an investment holding company owned by Ain Hanschmidt, Enn Pant and Kalev Järvelill, which also owns a 40 percent stake in shipping line Tallink, saw its consolidated sales revenue for 2021 almost double, to €412.6 million.

The figure for 2020 had been €208.6 million.

Revenue earned from natural gas sales almost tripled, while Infortar made a profit in 2021, after the loss-making preceding year.

Board chair Ain Hanschmidt stated in Infortar's annual report that the Covid crisis, now in its third year, had demanded extraordinary levels of adaptability from companies, though economically speaking, the period had been sucessfull nonetheless.

At the same time, the impact of the war in Ukraine on the Estonian economy is evident, he said. "As a result of the sanctions imposed on Russia and Belarus, many normal supply chains of goods and services are being interrupted, and in many cases it is proving very difficult for companies to find suitable alternatives to the current input goods in order to continue operations in the planned volume and at the current price level."

Nonetheless, Infortar's operating profit also rose, rose from €21.1 million in 2020 to €41.1 million in 2021.

Net profit stood at €18.9 million in 2021, compared with a net loss in 2020, of €15.8 million.

Infortar annual report 2021 quick facts:

  • Group's sales revenue increased in most areas of activity.
  • Largest increase in the turnover came from the sale of natural gas, which increased from €118.3 million to €373.3 million in a year.
  • Sale of liquefied natural gas (LNG), more than doubled which rose to €11.2 million. 
  • Sales of taxi services and revenue from services to passenger vessel customers fell.
  • Close to 39 percent of the sales revenue was earned from the Estonian market and 37 percent from the Finnish market (2020: 65 percent of turnover from the Estonian market, nearly 26 percent from the Finnish market).  
  • Profit-per-share rose to €59, compared with - (minus) €52 in 2020.
  • Infortar's undistributed profit per balance sheet date stood at €402.1 million. 
  • Infortar paid out no dividends in 2021.

The Infortar group is an umbrella for close to 100 companies, primarily in the shipping, energy and real estate sector.

Eesti Gaas, which supplies the vast majority of natural gas to consumers, has hiked prices to €4.10 per cubic meter in October, from €2.65 per cubic meter, itself a new, higher price level put in place for September.

In July, the company inked a deal with Norwegian firm Equinor reached to purchase 2 TWh of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) at a reported €300 million, which, ERR reports, would equate to a winter reserve price of €150 per MWh, more than twice the current stock market price.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

14:41

Estonia ready to face Italy on Friday in Euro basketball championships

14:20

Isamaa leader: Universal service should cover companies

14:11

Estonia will not procure more mobile speed traps

13:42

Opinion: On Thatcher, and uncritical admiration for UK prime ministers

13:16

J. Molner Company first Estonian pharma firm to open US office

13:06

Wood industry: biomass shortage due to Ukraine war and bird nesting peace

12:39

PPA chief: Personnel drain may lead to cuts in service

12:10

Lufthansa cancels 800 flights due to strike, four Tallinn flights affected

12:01

Court: Dismissal of officers refusing vaccine was unlawful

11:36

Estonian women's football team take on France in World Cup Qualifier

Watch again

Most Read articles

31.08

Estonia's August inflation exceeds 25 percent, still highest in euro area

01.09

Eesti Gaas once again sharply increases price for household consumers Updated

01.09

Minister sends heating season energy price compensation scheme for approval

01.09

Russian citizen arrivals in Estonia increase considerably over summer

30.08

Daily: First Estonian volunteer awarded Ukraine's Order for Courage

01.09

City of Tartu plans city center riverside promenade

01.09

Lukas: 'Non-Estonian speakers should feel like full members of society'

01.09

Outgoing intelligence chief to get €11,500 per month at new post

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: