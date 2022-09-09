Eesti Gaas stops offering fixed-rate natural gas plans

"Right now the price of gas is so high for fixing that we consider it fairer not to bind clients with it, especially as a national compensation measure for the price of gas is coming in October," Eesti Gaas communications and marketing director Kersti Tumm told ERR. "We'll certainly be offering this opportunity to clients again soon, but right now they should choose between a flexible and market-rate plan, yes."

According to Tumm, most Eesti Gaas clients have chosen a flexible plan, as it follows the market price but still offers more stability, smoothing out short-term price fluctuations.

The company's flexible plan is essentially somewhere between a fixed rate and a market-rate plan, as the price is determined based on a client's consumption and long-term market trends for an indefinite period.

220Energia and Eesti Energia are both still offering clients natural gas at a fixed rate, offering 12-month contracts at the respective prices of €4.12 and €4.14 per cubic meter.

These prices are even somewhat higher than Eesti Gaas, whose recently announced decision to increase its flexible plan price to €4.10 beginning in October received a significant amount of attention.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!