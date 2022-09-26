Gas traders reduce prices for both fixed and flexible packages

News
Gas stove.
Gas stove. Source: John-Mark Smith / Unsplash
News

Eesti Energia and 220 Energia lowered the prices of their fixed-price gas packages, while some gas sellers also lowered the prices of their variable-price packages, according to gasprice.ee benchmark data.

Only Eesti Energia and 220 Energia offer gas at a set price at this time.

Eesti Energia now offers its fixed-price gas package for €3.12 per cubic meter, which is down from €4.14 earlier.

The price of the 220 Energy fixed package (12 months for new contracts) has decreased from €4.20 to €2.95 per cubic meter.

Eesti Gaas, however, has suspended the sale of fixed-price gas contracts.

The costs of flexible/variable (i.e. tied to market exchange) gas packages have also lowered.

In October, Eesti Energia will sell gas in flexible package for €4.14 euros per cubic meter and in November, their price will reduce to €2.98 per cubic meter.

220 Energia's variable gas price in November will be €2.85 per cubic meter, compared to €4.55 in October.

Alexela's variable gas price per cubic meter is now €2.89, down from €4.59.

At the same time, the Eesti Gaas flexible package's price has not changed and remains at €4.1 per cubic meter.

--

Editor: Kristina Kersa

