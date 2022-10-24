Natural gas prices set to fall to lowest levels since June

News
A gas hob.
A gas hob. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The Dutch TTF (Title Transfer Facility) natural gas futures price forecast for November fell below €100 per megawatt-hour (MWh) on Monday, for the first time since June.

According to the TTF, the market price of gas as of midday on Monday is €97 per MWh.

This represents a major reduction from the November futures price forecast on August 26, which was almost €350 per MWh.

Since the end of 2021, the price of gas been hovering around €100 per MWh, with the November price reaching €126 per MWh last December 26. Since then, the lowest price was €62 per MWh at the end of January, with the price also falling to €88 per MWh in May, but only for a single day.

During this heating season, which lasts from October until the end of next March, the Estonian government is set to provide compensation to household consumers to help cover gas bills. 80 percent of the cost of gas bills above the rate of €80 per MWh will be subsidized.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

16:18

Estonia's stabilization reserve shrinks by €3 million on quarter

16:00

Indrek Tammekänd: Let us raise the salary of the new RMK director

15:50

Days after Paide mayor resignation, Türi municipal mayor resigns as well

15:41

War of Independence Victory Column renovation now expected in 2023

15:24

Ministry planning gaps in the Väike Strait Dam

15:16

Tallinn Airport parking lots packed as schools go on fall break

14:49

Daily: New study looks at Estonians' attitude toward environmental values

14:31

Bill of amendments to allow Estonian state to step in on place name changes

14:15

Natural gas prices set to fall to lowest levels since June

14:04

Additional €10 million for universities could be spent on heating

Watch again

Most Read articles

22.10

Subway to close its restaurants in Estonia

19.10

Defense minister: Russian army will recover sooner rather than later

22.10

Infectologist on Covid: We have developed an immune memory

10:03

EDF general: Falling back in Kherson major hurdle for Russian troops

21.10

Nordica's first Airbus 320 arrives in Tallinn

21.10

Estonia leading EU project to secure Ukraine's cyber, data security

22.10

Tax authority to require platforms to share income info

21.10

New spa center and sports hall opens in Õismäe district of Tallinn

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: