Eesti Gaas may be able to lower prices from December

News
Raul Kotov.
Raul Kotov. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

According to Raul Kotov, a member of the management board of Eesti Gaas, the company may be able to lower its prices for domestic customers from December. However, this will only happen if gas prices stabilize and Eesti Gaas plans to start offering customers fixed-price packages again in the coming weeks.

In October and November, Eesti Gaas will offer its domestic consumers gas at a price of €2.85 per cubic meter (including VAT).

At the time the announcement was made, the market price of gas was €184/MWh, based on the Dutch TTF natural gas price index. It has now fallen to around €115/MWh. If prices continue to fall, the benefits could be felt by Estonian consumers in December.

"We will certainly monitor what the gas price does on the exchanges. The current (rate of) €115/MWh is actually the price going into November. Our expected base price for November could come in at around €145-150/MWh," Kotov told ERR.

"Today we looked at the winter forecast, which showed €145-150/MWh until spring. If the prices really turn out like that, then yes, we will lower (ours). If, in any case, it is also reasonable for us to offer gas to our customers at that price, then we will do it," Kotov said.

Eesti Gaas plans to announce its December price to customers at the end of October. "It will be clear what the expectations are as of that day," said Kotov.

"As of today, future transactions, for 2023, are currently at the level of €145-150/MWh. After that they will start to fall. What actually happens will depend on what the weather is like in winter. If it's warm in Europe right now, there will be little demand for gas, there will be no consumption and gas prices will fall. If we look at it country by country, in Spain, which has the best supply, gas is twice as cheap as in, say, Germany or the Netherlands," Kotov said.

"If there is a sudden cold snap, say 25 degrees below zero, the situation could change. However, at the moment, there is instead a slight sense of optimism," he added.

China's demand for LNG (Liquified natural gas), which is currently falling, also has an impact on European gas prices. According to Kotov, this could be a good thing for customers in Europe.

Eesti Gaas stopped selling fixed-price gas packages in September, leaving its customers with a choice between an exchange package and a flexible package.

However, according to Kotov, the company may bring back fixed packages in the near future.

"Now we are in a position where we hope to be able to start offering fixed price (packages) again from next week. If the price level has come down a bit, the effect could be positive. It's really bad when you fix the price at a high level and then it actually turns out that prices start falling," Kotov said. "Our flexible package is also likely to get cheaper from December."

According to Kotov, Eesti Gaas had wanted to lease an LNG carrier at the Klaipeda terminal auction for six months, but was only able to secure one.

"We also took part in Klaipeda's 10-year auction, where unfortunately we did not get any slots, or time to unload a ship," Kotov said.

A longer contract, of 10 years for instance, would have made it possible for Eesti Gaas buy gas at a lower price.

As it is connected to the exchange price. the price at which gas will reach the Klaipeda terminal next year is not yet clear. "We have the time for the ship, we are now going to start the procurement for the ship and the gas," Kotov said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

19:04

Reinsalu: Russia declaring martial law in occupied Ukraine 'unacceptable'

17:32

Interview with a barista: Jozo

17:15

Reducing CO2 emissions from land: Restoring wetlands or drainage systems?

16:59

Eesti Gaas may be able to lower prices from December

16:32

Global Estonian Report: October 20-27

16:13

New call for bids on RB Ülemiste terminal tenders aims to reduce costs

16:00

Gallery: Reconstruction work completed on Port of Tallinn's Terminal D

15:15

Rocca al Mare developer plans residential blocks up to 14-floors high

14:53

42 MPs initiate no-confidence motion in economic affairs minister

14:35

Official: Highway funding in Estonia requires political decision

Watch again

Most Read articles

17.10

Estonia could get nuclear power plant by 2035

08:26

Defense minister: Russian army will recover sooner rather than later

18.10

Riigikogu declares Russian Federation a terrorist regime

08:26

Minister: Russian citizens entering Estonia for real estate reasons a risk

18.10

Police arrest man after Tallinn knife attack

13:40

Four suspected in €8-million cryptocurrency fraud

07:57

Minister: US troops to be on regular rotation in Estonia

18.10

Reform Party nominates new finance minister

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: