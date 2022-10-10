Minister: Building LNG reception capacity is strategically necessary

news
Riina Sikkut.
Riina Sikkut. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
news

It is strategically necessary to build Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) reception capacity in Estonia, said Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Riina Sikkut (SDE) on Monday evening. She reiterated security of supply is guaranteed even if something happens to the Balticconnector pipeline.

Speaking on Monday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) after it was reported the LNG vessel, also known as a floating storage regasification unit, would be docking in Finland and not Estonia later this year, Sikkut reiterated Estonia's energy supply is still guaranteed.

This still stands if something happens to the undersea pipeline Balticconnector, which runs between Finland and Estonia, she told the show.

"For Finland, Balticconnector is the only connection, for Estonia, it is not. I can understand the feeling that it is like a football match or Eurovision to see who wins and gets the ship. [But] there has never been a competition for the ship," the politician said, saying it was simply an agreement to create security of supply between the two countries.

"And, as Eesti Gaas has also confirmed, it is important for security of supply that there is a ship, whatever side of the Gulf of Finland," she told AK.

Estonia also receives gas from Latvia and Lithuania's LNG terminal, not only from its pipeline with Finland.

Asked if the supply is guaranteed from Latvia, Sikkut said if Balticconnector is not working then it will be due to an extraordinary event, such as an attack.

"Then really, this would not be a normal situation, different arrangements would have to be made with our neighbors," she said.

The announcement that the LNG vessel would dock in Finland, came as a surprise to some. But officials have said it has been known since the summer the ship would initially go to Finland, not Estonia.

Sikkut was asked why this was not made clear earlier. She said the situation had changed in Finland and denied she kept the result quiet.

Asked why she did not tell Infortar, one of the companies building the terminal at Paldiski, and if the structure is still necessary, she said it is still beneficial for Estonia. It is also a good example of private-public partnership.

She said Paldiski harbor also has good conditions, such as easier navigation and an ice-free port, so it gives the country a good backup option.

"This is a security of supply project for Estonia. But in addition to that, both this winter and also next winter, gas will be a business in Europe. There are no restrictions on the fact that a gas trader or anyone else could bring a ship to the end of the quay in Estonia," she said.

Asked if there is really a need for a third LNG terminal or storage ship in the region and why she had raised the idea in the first place, she agreed forecasts suggest there is currently enough gas in the Baltics and Finland this winter.

"But gas and consumers are not necessarily in the same place at the same time. Estonia will be in a disadvantageous situation if we do not have LNG reception capacity, [if] we do not have storage. So creating reception capacity is a strategic necessity for the country," she said.

Sikkut called herself a "risk-averse person" adding risk needs to be mitigated in the current security situation.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

10.10

Minister: Building LNG reception capacity is strategically necessary

10.10

Eesti Gaas: Priority access to Finnish LNG terminal is very good news

10.10

Estonian ambassador in Ukraine: Russia wants to regain upper hand

10.10

Ida-Viru County to receive €354 million for green transition, EU confirms Updated

10.10

Gallery: Repairs start on Tallinn's Pronksi tanäv

10.10

Professor of Law: Defendants should not be 'processed to death'

10.10

Gallery: EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visits Tallinn, Narva

10.10

Minister: Long-awaited LNG vessel will moor off Finnish coast Updated

10.10

5G licenses help operators to bring better internet coverage to rural areas

10.10

Ahti Kuningas nominated Ministry of Economic Affairs secretary general

Watch again

Most Read articles

09.10

Analyst: Nord Stream and Kerch Bridge explosions linked

08.10

Feature: Expats' favorite coffee places in Tallinn

10.10

Foreign minister: Estonia considers Russia a state sponsor of terrorism

09.10

Mihkelson: There are forces in Russia whose time is coming

09.10

Tartu follows Tallinn in canceling New Year's fireworks display

10.10

Report: ERR journalists witness attack on Kyiv

10.10

Minister: Long-awaited LNG vessel will moor off Finnish coast Updated

10.10

Ursula von der Leyen in Estonia: Russian war crimes tribunal needed

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: