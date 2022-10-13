Center Party tables no-confidence motion in minister over LNG vessel saga

Economy
Minister of Economic Affairs and Communications Riina Sikkut (SDE).
Minister of Economic Affairs and Communications Riina Sikkut (SDE). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Economy

Center Party MPs have tabled a motion of no-confidence in Minister of Economic Affairs and Communications Riina Sikkut (SDE), claiming that she did not sufficiently stand up for the interests of the Estonian state in relation to a Floating Regassification Storage Unit (FRSU) vessel which is sailing to Finland rather than Estonia and will supply both countries with their Liqueified Natural Gas (LNG) needs over winter.

The motion reads: "The Minister of Economy and Communications of the Republic of Estonia, Riina Sikkut, has lost trust as a minister because she has acted covertly and maliciously relating to the bringing of an LNG vessel to the port of Paldiski, and in ensuring the security of supply of LNG to Estonia."

As a result of Sikkut's actions, there has been a conscious waste of taxpayers' money and deliberate misleading of business, the statement continues..

"Taking into account the known circumstances, the expenses incurred in creating necessary capacity must definitely be compensated to the companies. Minister Sikkut has knowingly and maliciously misled and kept Estonia in the dark," the statement added.

"We will start collecting signatures on Monday," Jaanus Karilaid, Center's chief whip, proclaimed, meaning signatures needed to get the motion heard at the chamber.

 "Since new information is being added every day, we are ready to supplement the text of the no-confidence motion if necessary," Karilaid went on.

Center says that government ministers must perform their duties honestly, transparently, in the interest of the state and in accordance with the laws of the Republic of Estonia, while "deliberately" misleading the public is inapproporate for a minister, in addition to Sikkut's failure to protect Estonia's interests, ensure its energy security and maintain its international reputation, the party's MPs say.

"Riina Sikkut is not suitable for the Minister of Economy and Infrastructure of the Republic of Estonia," the statement adds.

MPs from the other opposition party, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), have also called for Sikkut's resignation over the matter.

Sikkut became minister in July with the entry into office of the Reform/Isamaa/SDE coalition, referred to even by some of its own members as a stop-gap administration ahead of next spring's general election.

The plans for the obtaining of an LNG FRSU vessel and the construction of the berth at Paldiski needed to bring LNG from ship to shore and to re-gassify it for supply to consumers, were put in place prior to Sikkut being appointed to the post.

She has also proposed Estonia procuring its own FRSU vessel for mooring off Paldiski.

Government ministers do not sit at the Riigikogu but regularly appear there for questioning by the chamber, the various committees, and during formal ceremonies.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

LATEST NEWS

18:54

Auvere power plant repairs will not be completed ahead of schedual

18:01

Estonia sending more military aid, winter army uniforms to Ukraine

17:29

Alexela: State requested in June that LNG vessel not come to Paldiski

16:28

Two winning entries from Tartu participatory budget contest revealed

16:25

Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir recorded music for new video game

15:18

Veteran Reform MP: Russian people are just 'serfs' in Putin's view

14:23

State provides extensive subsidies for transition to education in Estonian

14:20

Center Party tables no-confidence motion in minister over LNG vessel saga

14:04

Estonia joins Scholz-initiated European air defense system program

13:07

Kohtla-Järve paper gave vast discounts for local election campaign ad space

12:30

Government extends Martin Herem's term as EDF commander to December 2025

12:07

Statistics: Household debt climbed by almost ten percent over the year

11:23

Ukrainian journalist to ERR: Western arms aid brings much-needed hope

11:16

Government appoints Kaupo Rosin as Foreign Intelligence Service chief

10:50

Estonian men's handball team lose opening European Championship qualifier

10:38

Regulator: No wrongdoing in August's €4,000-per-MWh electricity price

09:29

Former regulator: EU rules state all member states must have LNG access

09:22

Competition Authority: Preferential status at LNG terminal is problematic

09:05

Lüganuse municipality wants to relocate Soviet-era memorials to one site

08:26

Jüri Vips tests with David Letterman-owned Indycars team

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: