Estonia hopes for EU exemption over Finnish LNG priority buying status

News
LNG.
LNG. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Estonia's Ministry of Economic Affairs is hoping for a temporary exemption to EU competition rules which would give the country priority status when buying liquified natural gas (LNG) from Finland.

Minister of Economic Affairs Riina Sikkut (SDE) said Finland has agreed to give Estonia companies preferential treatment under a bilateral agreement.

But the Competition Authority on Thursday said any kind of priority status would be in conflict with European Union rules. 

"Basically, granting any kind of advantage which restricts the market is not in line with EU rules. It is not impossible that there are some specific interests that need to be protected," said Evelin Pärn-Lee, the agency's director general.

The ministry said similar rules already exist elsewhere in the EU in case an energy crisis arises.

Timo Tatar, deputy secretary general for energy, said a temporary exemption is justified in Estonia's case.

An LNG tanker ship arriving in the Lithuanian port of Klaipeda. Source: Eesti Gaas

"We are not talking about a long-term solution. The long-term solution is for such terminals to operate with full third-party access, but now that we are in an energy crisis, and this terminal has been set up primarily to improve the security of supply for Finnish and Estonian consumers, there are enough exemptions in EU law that could now be applied," he said.

He said it is not yet clear if Estonia needs to request an exemption from Brussels as it depends on how the agreement works in practice.

Pärn-Lee said the agency believes an exemption is not impossible, but it seems unlikely.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said the Cabinet would discuss it Thursday and receive an overview of the situation from Sikkut.

"Knowing how law-abiding Finns are, I doubt that they would propose something that would go against the rules," Kallas said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright, Barbara Oja

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

21:28

Third of private consumers switch to new universal electricity service

20:04

Estonia hopes for EU exemption over Finnish LNG priority buying status

19:38

PACE declares Russia a terrorist regime

19:20

Tartu's district heating prices to rise from November 1

18:54

Auvere power plant repairs will not be completed ahead of schedule

18:01

Estonia sending more military aid, winter army uniforms to Ukraine

17:29

Alexela: State requested in June that LNG vessel not come to Paldiski

16:28

Two winning entries from Tartu participatory budget contest revealed

16:25

Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir recorded music for new video game

15:18

Veteran Reform MP: Russian people are just 'serfs' in Putin's view

Watch again

Most Read articles

12.10

Head of Russian Orthodox Church in Estonia condemns Ukraine invasion

11.10

France to boost military presence in Estonia, Lithuania and Romania

12.10

Estonian experts do not recommend stockpiling iodine tablets at home

14:04

Estonia joins Scholz-initiated European air defense system program

12.10

Estonia's gasoline prices continue to rise

07:52

ERR in Poland: F-22s demonstration of NATO eastern flank strengthening

12.10

Kallas: An Estonian LNG storage vessel should not be fetishized

12.10

EKRE chair: EDF commander 'unfit for post'

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: