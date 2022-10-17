Tallinn launches crisis advice website

The City of Tallinn has launched a crisis advice website which features contacts, guidelines and news.

"Together we will be ready for any crisis!" the website says.

It gives readers advice on topics such as what to do in the event of a blackout, evacuation or when there is no heating.

It is published in English, Estonian and Russian.

The government has its own crisis website which shares information about the coronavirus and war in Ukraine.

