Finland: Estonia must buy share in LNG terminal for priority access

If Estonia wants priority access to the Inkoo liquified natural gas (LNG) terminal then EU rules state the country must buy a share, Finland said on Tuesday. The government is considering its options.

Finland's Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment believes Estonia must have a stake in the terminal to be given first refusal on buying options, Tuesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

However, the Estonian Ministry of Economic Affairs believes Estonia has already contributed by building the new quay with LNG receptor capacity in Paldiski.

Minister of Economic Affairs Riina Sikkut (SDE) said the government is discussing the relevant clause, Article 36 of the Gas Directive, and its interpretation.

Riina Sikkut. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

"The development of LNG reception capacity has also been an expense for the country, and we have already contributed to the creation of reception capacity on the shores of the Gulf of Finland, which should be sufficient for one winter to implement the derogation in the directive," she said.

But the government is still considering its options and €30 million has been set aside in the budget.

"There is an opportunity for us to work with the Finns. The question is whether it makes sense in the long term. /../ Whether it is necessary to buy a stake for a couple of months is a question in itself," Sikkut told AK.

Network provider Elering's CEO Taavi Veskimägi considers such an investment to be financially risky and a departure from the company's current activities.

Taavi Veskimägi. Source: ERR

"There is also a high risk that this money will not be recovered. So from today's point of view, Elering is rather of the opinion that it is not necessary from the point of view of security of gas supply to participate in a Finnish company with taxpayers' money," said Veskimägi.

