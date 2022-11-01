Finland: Estonia must buy share in LNG terminal for priority access

News
Paldiski LNG terminal
Paldiski LNG terminal Source: Alexela/Infortar
News

If Estonia wants priority access to the Inkoo liquified natural gas (LNG) terminal then EU rules state the country must buy a share, Finland said on Tuesday. The government is considering its options.

Finland's Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment believes Estonia must have a stake in the terminal to be given first refusal on buying options, Tuesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

However, the Estonian Ministry of Economic Affairs believes Estonia has already contributed by building the new quay with LNG receptor capacity in Paldiski.

Minister of Economic Affairs Riina Sikkut (SDE) said the government is discussing the relevant clause, Article 36 of the Gas Directive, and its interpretation.

Riina Sikkut. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

"The development of LNG reception capacity has also been an expense for the country, and we have already contributed to the creation of reception capacity on the shores of the Gulf of Finland, which should be sufficient for one winter to implement the derogation in the directive," she said.

But the government is still considering its options and €30 million has been set aside in the budget.

"There is an opportunity for us to work with the Finns. The question is whether it makes sense in the long term. /../ Whether it is necessary to buy a stake for a couple of months is a question in itself," Sikkut told AK.

Network provider Elering's CEO Taavi Veskimägi considers such an investment to be financially risky and a departure from the company's current activities.

Taavi Veskimägi. Source: ERR

"There is also a high risk that this money will not be recovered. So from today's point of view, Elering is rather of the opinion that it is not necessary from the point of view of security of gas supply to participate in a Finnish company with taxpayers' money," said Veskimägi.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Barbara Oja, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

21:14

New construction register plagued by problems

20:32

Finland: Estonia must buy share in LNG terminal for priority access

19:47

High energy prices blamed for industrial production fall

18:20

Former public administration minister to run in 2023 election

17:24

Mart Helme sends European Parliament letter about Keit Pentus-Rosimannus

17:07

Environment minister: No strong pressure on Estonia over climate issues

17:04

Research: Biochar as circular economy substitute for peat

16:46

Furniture producer Standard closing Tallinn plant, laying off employees

16:39

Health minister: People need to help themselves too

16:34

Water parks increasing their admission fees, family tickets less affected

Watch again

Most Read articles

31.10

Colonel: Russians know they cannot afford to surrender Kherson

26.10

Estonians heavily involved in US horror movie being filmed in Harju County

08:25

Expert: Kherson may soon be scene of major Russian propaganda offensive

12:29

Defense league knitwear for Ukraine drive proves hugely popular

13:52

EKRE Tallinn councilor: Driving car into cyclist was 'defensive measure' Updated

31.10

Apartment block to be built on site of Tallinn bus station parking lot

31.10

Value of land in Estonia up 8.3 times on average in 21 years

31.10

Driver fined €600 for chasing brown bear

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: