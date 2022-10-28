Paldiski LNG terminal dock completed ahead of schedule

Estonia's liquified natural gas (LNG) terminal dock was completed on Friday several days ahead of schedule, Alexela and Infortar said. The gas pipe will be finished by November.

Elering will now construct the pipeline.

However, an LNG storage vessel will not dock in Estonia after it was decided the shared ship will reside in Inkoo, Finland this winter. The Finnish government is trying to give Estonia priority access.

The LNG port was built over the summer by Alexela and Infortar.

