Alexela's leased LNG carrier could be new Chinese-built 'Transgas Force'

ERR reported that the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) carrier to be procured by Alexela and Infortar may be the Chinese-built "Transgas Force," one of the most modern Floating Storage Regasification Units (FSRU) in the world.

The Maltese flagged vessel was built last year. In May, energy group Uniper announced in May that Germany would charter the "Transgas Force" and its sister ship, "Transgas Power," both of which were constructed in the same year at a shipyard in Shanghai for the Greek operator Dynagas.

Depending on the completion of the country's LNG reception infrastructure, Uniper anticipates that the tankers will begin carrying gas to Germany by the start of 2023.

"Transgas Force" measures 294 meters long and 47 meters wide and has a capacity to store 174,000 cubic meters of LNG.

Alexela and Infortar have not confirmed that they will bring this specific vessel to the Paldiski LNG quay; the company is waiting for confirmation from Elering.

"Currently, the downtime of an LNG vessel at the quay costs around $500,000 per day, so such a commitment can only be made if Elering gives us a clear and precise completion date for the gas infrastructure in Paldiski," Marti Hääl, chair of Alexela's supervisory board, explained.

"At the same time, the current market for LNG vessels is so competitive that each day of delay could result in someone else getting on board for the approaching winter," he added.

The FSRU vessel crossed the English Channel on Tuesday en route from Rotterdam to the U.S.

