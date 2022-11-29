Expert: LNG storage ship not needed at Paldiski

News
LNG tanker at Klaipeda.
LNG tanker at Klaipeda. Source: Eesti Gaas
News

An LNG storage ship is not needed at Paldiski's newly constructed terminal as it would not currently increase the security of supply, experts believe. However, it could be useful next year.

National electricity transmission system operator Elering and Alexela blame each other for the lack of reception capacity at the new port, Tuesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported. It is still not known if equipment can be found as the search for it has only just launched.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) told Vikerraadio on Tuesday that Alexela and Infortar, the terminal's builders, want more money from the state.

Marti Hääl, chairman of Alexela's board, told AK a floating terminal may affect gas prices for the better.

"We believe that competition is what brings down prices. This has also been seen in this crisis, that in situations where there is sufficient LNG absorption capacity, the price of gas has become significantly lower immediately. We believe that, with sufficient competition, it is certainly possible for the Estonian consumer to get the best price on the world market," he said.

Marti Hääl Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

But energy expert Marko Allikson is not so sure.

"Gas has a market price at all times. Estonia is on the GET Baltic gas exchange, where gas can be bought and sold on a daily basis and this determines the current market price. And, of course, there are the prices of longer-term contracts," he said.

As Lithuania's LNG terminal at Klaipeda is within the market area and Finland's Inkoo terminal is under construction, there is no need for another LNG terminal in the region, Allikson said.

"Two large floating storage terminals, plus the gas in the tanks, should get us through the winter and should be enough to refill the tanks for next winter," Allikson said.

Margus Kaasik. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

But the port could prove useful next year.

Infotar, which owns Eesti Gaas, brought five tankers of LNG to Klaipeda this year and a sixth is due in January. But after that, there will be accessibility problems for the rest of the year, said Margus Kaasik, head of Eesti Gaas. 

This is where the quay at Paldiski could come in useful because it would be a "credible alternative", he said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

world cup 2022 ON ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

21:19

Municipalities cut back on non-essential services to save money

20:02

Expert: LNG storage ship not needed at Paldiski

18:33

Kallas: Private companies jacking up price of Paldiski LNG quay

18:23

Tallinn to replace politicians on city's companies, boards with experts

18:11

Estonian interior minister not returning prime minister's calls

17:04

Kallas: If they win elections, EKRE must be given chance to form government

16:11

Rising prices see shoppers choosing eggs, butter over sweets, juice

15:52

Alexela's leased LNG carrier could be new Chinese-built 'Transgas Force'

15:28

Rainer Saks: Ukraine needs air defenses more than it needs tanks

14:20

ERR in the US: Opinions divided on theoretical Ukraine-Russia peace talks

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

27.11

Pevkur to German media: War has not greatly weakened Russia's armed forces

28.11

Russians Against War protest outside embassy in Tallinn

28.11

President signs election decree, warns against two-party battle

16.11

All World Cup matches live on ETV channels and ERR sports portal

24.11

Apartment prices falling in Lasnamäe, Mustamäe and Õismäe

27.11

Estonian bus driver killed, 26 Ukrainian troops injured in crash in Latvia

28.11

President: Dear voters, do not content yourself with simple promises

28.11

Analysts: China's restrictions, Russian oil cap affecting world oil prices

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: