Finnish floating terminal Exemplar arrives in Inkoo port on Wednesday

Inkoo harbour.
Inkoo harbour. Source: ERR
The long-awaited Exemplar floating terminal is expected to arrive in Inkoo harbor on Wednesday, Finnish national broadcaster Yle reports.

The Exemplar LNG carrier terminal will replace Russian gas imports to Finland and guarantee Finland's gas supply. Yle reported that the floating terminal, which departed Gibraltar on December 19, will arrive in the port of Inkoo on Wednesday.

Gasgrid Finland signed a ten-year contract for the Exemplar floating terminal towards the end of spring. The terminal's regasified gas will be transported to Estonia from Inkoo.

The gas will be delivered to Estonia via the Balticconnector, a gas pipeline that connects the two countries.

The floating terminal lease was signed for 10 years at a total cost of €460 million, or approximately €126,000 per day.

LNG will be brought to Exemplar by tankers that will make twice-monthly visits.

The first LNG carrier is anticipated to arrive at the floating terminal in January.

Editor: Kristina Kersa

