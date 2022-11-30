Elering completes LNG ship reception pier at Paldiski

News
LNG terminal construction site in Paldiski.
LNG terminal construction site in Paldiski. Source: Alexela
News

The reception pier of Paldiski's LNG terminal was completed on Wednesday, electricity transmission system operator Elering said.

The gas pipeline which will connect ships to the port is now finished, Wednesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported. In future, the ship destined for Finland's Inkoo LNG terminal could dock in Estonia, if necessary.

Elering's Priit Heinla said the company used the same parts as the Finns to ensure interoperability.

But modifications will need to be made if Alexela and Infortar, who built the terminal, plan to bring their own ships to the quay in the future.

Minister of Economic Affairs Riina Sikkut (SDE) said, for this to happen, the state and investors will need to reach a new agreement.

Riina Sikkut Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

"Whether to lease, buy, or build. It's a matter of agreeing on what the parameters are and how to proceed," she told AK, adding all parties want to reach a deal.

On Wednesday, the minister urged all sides to resolve their differences behind the negotiating table and not via the media.

The LNG terminal at Paldiski was originally commissioned to host the floating storage terminal shared by Finland and Estonia. But, earlier this autumn it was announced the ship would dock at Inkoo not Paldiski.

Politicians and gas companies are now discussing if another regasification unit (FSRU) should be brought to Estonia. Experts are skeptical about the need for another unit in the region.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) has accused Alexela and Infortar of trying to get more money from the state.

--

Editor: Barbara Oja, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

useful information

