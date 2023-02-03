Eesti Gaas to receive ten LNG carriers at Klaipeda, Inkoo ports this year

The Arctic Aurora, an LNG tanker at the Port of Klaipeda.
The Arctic Aurora, an LNG tanker at the Port of Klaipeda. Source: Eesti Gaas
Estonian energy company Eesti Gaas has concluded contracts for the reception of ten LNG carriers through this fall, including three deliveries to the Port of Klaipeda and seven to the Port of Inkoo.

Last year, the company sourced five cargoes of LNG via the Port of Klaipeda.

"As Europe's security of gas supply situation is good, the price [of natural gas] is falling, and gas consumption is once again on the rise," Eesti Gaas board chairman Margus Kaasik said Friday. "Several of our business customers that had switched to alternative fuels in the meantime are already making the switch back to natural gas."

According to Kaasik, cooperation between the two major LNG terminals and gas storage facilities in Latvia are ensuring security of supply as well as price stability.

Tankers to deliver LNG cargoes to the Klaipeda terminal last year included the Aristidis 1 from the U.S. in May, the Diamond Gas Crystal from the U.S. and Arctic Princess from Norway in June, the Isabella from the U.S. in October and the Arctic Aurora from Norway in November.

Last month, Equinor's Isabella delivered the year's first cargo of American LNG to the Port of Klaipeda. Eesti Gaas is scheduled to receive two more LNG carriers in Klaipeda next month, followed by another seven in Inkoo later this spring and summer.

Eesti Gaas operates in Finland, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland under the Elenger brand. Sales on foreign markets account for more than 70 percent of the company's overall sales.

