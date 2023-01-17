Finland's Inkoo LNG terminal now operational

News
The Exemplar, the FSRU supplying Inkoo, Finland, with LNG.
The Exemplar, the FSRU supplying Inkoo, Finland, with LNG. Source: ERR
News

A liquid natural gas (LNG) terminal at Inkoo, on the south coast of Finland, is now operational, public broadcaster Yle reports.

Esa Hallivuori SVP of transmission business at state natural gas supplier Gasgrid said: "Everything has now been finalized and tested," Yle says on its English-language page.

"This means that the customers of our terminal can begin to distribute gas to meet the needs of industry, energy production and households not just in Finland but also in the Baltic states," he went on.

LNG is brought via Floating Storage Regassification Unit (FSRU), a large container vessel fitted out for the purpose, and piped on to land via a ship-to-shore connection.

LNG is then re-gassified for transmission to the national grid, while natural gas can be imported into Estonia from Finland, via the submarine Balticconnector pipeline, opened over three years ago.

Hallivuori added that the LNG terminal is fully functioning; the FSRU in question, the 291-m long Exemplar (pictured), has the capacity of around 68,000 tonnes of LNG, equating to more than one GW of energy.

The Inkoo terminal has an annual regasification capacity of 40TWh, far in excess of Finland's annual consumption needs, Yle reports.

Estonia's annual natural gas consumption is around 5TWh.

The LNG now at Inkoo is U.S. supplied; the Exemplar arrived off the Finnish coast late last year.

The invasion of Ukraine was followed by a drive to decouple from natural gas supplies from Russia, both in Finland and in Estonia and beyond.

Gasgrid says the Inkoo terminal will allow Finland: "to permanently phase out its dependency on Russian gas."

An LNG terminal constructed at Paldiski, Estonia, has been mired in politics and in-fighting involving two private sector firms, Alexela and Infortar, and the state-owned Elering.

Natural gas can also be obtained from a long-operating LNG terminal at Klaipeda, Lithuania.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Yle

Related

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

2023 elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

19:09

Justice chancellor: Parliament must adopt climate protection laws

18:22

Food couriers, cab drivers spared from language proficiency requirements

18:00

Estonian foreign ministry wants to extend controlled maritime area

17:43

UK's Royal Airforce Chinook helicopters return to Estonia

17:17

'Bird of the year' population more than halved in 20 years

17:12

How Tartu street art contributed to European Capital of Culture 2024 title

17:06

Minister: Reduced felling forestry plan to 2030 going to the government

16:36

Gallery: EKRE files its 2023 Riigikogu electoral list

16:00

Marilin Mihkelson appointed National Heritage Board director

15:46

Finland's Inkoo LNG terminal now operational

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

16.01

Homo Sovieticus in modern Russia, and the War in Ukraine

14.01

Estonia buys 12 more K9 Thunders from South Korea

16.01

Estonia's birth rate lowest in century in 2022

16.01

Realtor: Apartment owners trying to sell should lower their prices

16.01

Foreign minister: Turkey certain to approve Finland, Sweden NATO accession

16.01

Less interest in Estonian foods due to high price, many loyal buyers remain

16.01

ERR in Latvia: Flood risk in Jekabpils still high

16.01

Natural gas futures fall below €60 per megawatt-hour

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: