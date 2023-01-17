World Energy Council Estonia annual conference on ERR News

News
Energy.
Energy. Source: World Energy Council
News

ERR News broadcasts the Annual Conference of WEB Estonia, this year titled "Security of Supply and Affordable Energy Prices" live from the Black Box of the Creative Hub.

The Annual Conference of the World Energy Council Estonia is taking place on Tuesday, January 17 at the Creative Hub (Kultuurikatel in Tallinn).

The event is titled "Security of Supply and Affordable Energy Prices" this time around. Under that umbrella, the conference brings to the stage international speakers to share best practices, lessons learnt and innovation on how to maintain security of supply and keep the energy affordable, while taking into account transition towards renewable sources.

The conference program:

09:00-09:30 Welcome coffee

09:30-09:35 Welcome from the Moderator. Priit Mändmaa, Secretary-General, WEC Estonia.

09:35-09:50 Keynote by Professor Tarmo Soomere, President of the Estonian Academy of Sciences.

09:50-10:30 The Global Energy Challenge: Balancing the Trilemma. Dr. Michael Howard, Chair of the World Energy Council.

10:30-11:15 The Los Angeles 100% Renewables Energy Study (LA100): Findings and Insights for Other Locations. Dr. Jaquelin Cochran, Director of Grid Planning and Analysis Center of National Renewable Energy Laboratory, USA.

11:15-11:45 How Can We Bring Offshore Wind Online In the Baltics? Alana Kühne, Vice-President of New Markets, Ørsted A/S.

11:45-12:45 Lunch break

12:45-13:15 Lessons Learnt from Developing the Renewable Energy Market in Germany. Dr. Stephan Krieger, General Manager International Relations, German Association of Energy and Water Industries.

13:15-14:00 Panel discussion: LNG as a Substitute for Russian Pipeline Gas in the Region. Panelists: Dr. Martinš Ćakste, CEO of Latvenergo; Marti Hääl, President of Alexela; Margus Kaasik, CEO of Eesti Gaas. Moderated by Dr. Michael Howard, Chair of World Energy Council.

14:00-14:30 Overview of the Electricity Wholesale Price Formation Models in European Markets. Rickard Nilsson, Senior Advisor on Market Design, NordPool AS.

14:30-15:10 Coffee break

15:10-16:40 Panel discussion "How to Ensure Security of Supply Affordably at the Current Energy Market and in 2030". Panelists: Hando Sutter, CEO of Enefit; Dr. Martinš Ćakste, CEO of Latvenergo; Vidmantas Salietis, CCO of Ignitis Group; Juha Hiekkala, Manager for Electricity Market and EU Integration of Fingrid Oy. Moderated by Dr. Michael Howard, Chair of World Energy Council.

16:40-16:55 Wrap-up of the conference

16:55-17:25 Wine and snacks

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

2023 elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

10:30

Gallery: K9 Thunder comes to Rakvere for Artillery Battalion parade

10:18

Prosecutor seeks suspended sentences in Rakvere youth home abuse case

09:22

Australian Open round one: Kanepi out, Kontaveit through Updated

09:15

World Energy Council Estonia annual conference on ERR News

08:49

Less than half of moped cars passed mandatory roadworthiness test

08:49

Estonian Minister of Culture attends WEF Davos summit

08:27

Mia and Elysa make Eesti Laul finals after phone vote result announced

00:05

Armenian president: CTSO agreement did not work during Azerbaijan attack

16.01

Tallinn's Jõe tänav partially closes for reconstruction

16.01

Realtor: Apartment owners trying to sell should lower their prices

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

14.01

Estonia buys 12 more K9 Thunders from South Korea

16.01

Estonia's birth rate lowest in century in 2022

16.01

Homo Sovieticus in modern Russia, and the War in Ukraine

16.01

Foreign minister: Turkey certain to approve Finland, Sweden NATO accession

16.01

Less interest in Estonian foods due to high price, many loyal buyers remain

16.01

Natural gas futures fall below €60 per megawatt-hour

14.01

Ambulances forced to take patients from Tallinn to Paide for treatment

16.01

Soaring demand for used vehicles ends with 2022

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: