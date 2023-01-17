World Energy Council Estonia annual conference on ERR News

ERR News broadcasts the Annual Conference of WEB Estonia, this year titled "Security of Supply and Affordable Energy Prices" live from the Black Box of the Creative Hub.

The Annual Conference of the World Energy Council Estonia is taking place on Tuesday, January 17 at the Creative Hub (Kultuurikatel in Tallinn).

The event is titled "Security of Supply and Affordable Energy Prices" this time around. Under that umbrella, the conference brings to the stage international speakers to share best practices, lessons learnt and innovation on how to maintain security of supply and keep the energy affordable, while taking into account transition towards renewable sources.

The conference program:

09:00-09:30 Welcome coffee

09:30-09:35 Welcome from the Moderator. Priit Mändmaa, Secretary-General, WEC Estonia.

09:35-09:50 Keynote by Professor Tarmo Soomere, President of the Estonian Academy of Sciences.

09:50-10:30 The Global Energy Challenge: Balancing the Trilemma. Dr. Michael Howard, Chair of the World Energy Council.

10:30-11:15 The Los Angeles 100% Renewables Energy Study (LA100): Findings and Insights for Other Locations. Dr. Jaquelin Cochran, Director of Grid Planning and Analysis Center of National Renewable Energy Laboratory, USA.

11:15-11:45 How Can We Bring Offshore Wind Online In the Baltics? Alana Kühne, Vice-President of New Markets, Ørsted A/S.

11:45-12:45 Lunch break

12:45-13:15 Lessons Learnt from Developing the Renewable Energy Market in Germany. Dr. Stephan Krieger, General Manager International Relations, German Association of Energy and Water Industries.

13:15-14:00 Panel discussion: LNG as a Substitute for Russian Pipeline Gas in the Region. Panelists: Dr. Martinš Ćakste, CEO of Latvenergo; Marti Hääl, President of Alexela; Margus Kaasik, CEO of Eesti Gaas. Moderated by Dr. Michael Howard, Chair of World Energy Council.

14:00-14:30 Overview of the Electricity Wholesale Price Formation Models in European Markets. Rickard Nilsson, Senior Advisor on Market Design, NordPool AS.

14:30-15:10 Coffee break

15:10-16:40 Panel discussion "How to Ensure Security of Supply Affordably at the Current Energy Market and in 2030". Panelists: Hando Sutter, CEO of Enefit; Dr. Martinš Ćakste, CEO of Latvenergo; Vidmantas Salietis, CCO of Ignitis Group; Juha Hiekkala, Manager for Electricity Market and EU Integration of Fingrid Oy. Moderated by Dr. Michael Howard, Chair of World Energy Council.

16:40-16:55 Wrap-up of the conference

16:55-17:25 Wine and snacks

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!