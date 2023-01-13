Elering: Estonia's gas supply unaffected by pipeline explosion in Lithuania

A gas pipeline exploded in northern Lithuanian on January 13, 2023.
A gas pipeline exploded in northern Lithuanian on January 13, 2023.
Estonia's gas supply will not be affected by a pipeline explosion in northern Lithuania, Elering said on Friday evening.

Elering, the national transmission system operator for electricity and natural gas, told ERR the incident will not impact the security of supply because Estonia's gas comes from the Latvian gas storage site at Incukalns.

The pipeline supplies gas to the northern part of Lithuania and delivers gas to Latvia.

The explosion occurred in the Amber Grid gas main pipeline in the village of Pasvalio Vienkiemiai, in the District of Pasvalys, on Friday, Lithuania's public broadcaster LRT reported.

"There are no houses nearby. [...] there is no immediate danger to property. Special services are working, traffic is temporarily suspended," Pasvalys District Mayor Gintautas Gegužinskas told LRT.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known, Gegužinskas said, but local residents said they saw some kind of repair work taking place earlier in the day.

No casualties have been reported but a nearby village with approximately 250 residents is being evacuated.

Gas deliveries to Latvia temporarily affected

A statement released by Amber Grid said the explosion took place in an area where there are two parallel pipelines.

"[I]nitial data indicate that the explosion occurred in one of them. The other pipeline was not damaged. The gas supply through the damaged pipeline was immediately interrupted, but the Pasvalys district consumers are already being supplied with gas through the adjacent pipeline," the company said.

Amber Grid CEO Nemunas Biknius told LRT gas supplies to Latvia were temporarily interrupted but should resume in the coming hours.

Editor: Helen Wright

