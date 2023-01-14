Estonian FM: No information to suggest pipeline explosion diversionary act

Urmas Reinsalu
Urmas Reinsalu Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) said on Saturday, that so far there has been no information to suggest, that Friday's gas pipeline explosion in Lithuania was the result of a diversionary act.

"I have been in contact with the Lithuanian foreign minister regarding the explosion on the Lithuanian gas pipeline. There is no information that it was a diversionary act, nor any indication that this was the case," Reinsalu said on social media.

The Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs said, that an investigation int the cause of the explosion is ongoing and that the results would be revealed in due course.

Reinsalu added, that gas supplies to Latvia have already been restored, while the damage to the pipeline itself will be repaired within days.

Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Riina Sikkut (SDE) also said, that there was no reason at this stage to suspect the Lithuanian gas pipeline explosion occurred due to sabotage. The minister added, that the precise cause of the explosion would be determined by the investigation.

On Friday, Elering CEO Taavi Veskimägi said, that Estonia's security of supply was not under threat as a result of the pipeline's explosion.

The explosion occurred on the Amber Grid gas main pipeline in the Pasvalys District, at around 4 p.m. on Friday, Lithuania's public broadcaster LRT reported.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

