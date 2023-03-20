Eesti Gaas brings two shiploads of LNG to Klaipeda in March

LNG tanker Arctic Aurora visiting the Port of Klaipeda.
LNG tanker Arctic Aurora visiting the Port of Klaipeda. Source: Eesti Gaas
Estonian gas seller Eesti Gaas brought two LNG tankers to the storage facility in Klaipeda in March. A single LNG tanker is due at the new Inkoo LNG terminal in Finland in April. The company has contracts for bringing a total of ten tankers to Lithuania and Finland this year.

"We are among just a handful of energy companies active in the region that buys gas directly from producers. This allows us to offer customers certainty and better prices and has grown our market share in Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and recently in Poland," Eesti Gaas CEO Margus Kaasik said in a press release.

The Klaipeda terminal catered to tankers Arctic Princess and Arctic Aurora delivering Eesti Gaas' product in the first half of March. The company did not say how much gas was delivered.

Kaasik said that gas prices have come down and will stay there also for next year, which has lent customers certainty and seen many return to natural gas after switching to alternative fuels when prices were soaring.

Last year, Eesti Gaas used the Klaipeda terminal to source five tankers full of gas for its customers.

Eesti Gaas offers customers pipeline gas, CNG and LNG and manages Estonia's largest gas distribution network. The company is owned by Estonian investment group Infortar and has a total of 50,000 customers. Over 70 percent of Eesti Gaas' revenue comes from foreign markets.

