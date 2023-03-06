Eesti Gaas to lower prices from April

News
A gas hob.
A gas hob. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

In April, Eesti Gaas will lower the cost of gas for domestic consumers from the current €0.84 per cubic meter to €0.74, citing warmer temperatures and full storage tanks.

The gas company lowered the price of gas to €0.84 per meter in a flexible package for domestic consumers in February, and for the first time since the state began compensating a portion of the gas price last fall, the price of gas fell below the compensation level.

Starting April, gas will be 12 percent cheaper, or €0.74 per cubic meter inclusive of VAT.

Margus Kaasik, chairman of the management board of Eesti Gaas, said that there is only good news regarding the global gas pricing: the weather is warmer than usual, the tanks are full and the switch to Western LNG has been made. In general, gas pricing is not as ambiguous and unpredictable at the moment.

"We cannot be ruled out that the market price of gas will remain between €50 and €60 per megawatt-hour for a longer period of time; it is estimated that this trend will continue until next spring," Kaasik said.

"This will give our customers more certainty and also the opportunity to return to gas for those customers who have been using other fuels in the interim."

Eesti Gaas has agreements in place to order 10 gas tankers by autumn this year. Three deliveries will be made to the Lithuanian port of Klaipeda in winter and seven to the Finnish port of Inkoo in spring-summer. Eesti Gaas ordered the first shipment of US LNG to the Lithuanian port of Klaipeda in mid-January. The next ship arrives in Klaipeda in March.

Last year, Eesti Gaas transported five gas tankers from Norway and the United States to Klaipeda.

The price of gas per megawatt-hour on the Dutch gas exchange TTF continued to drop at the start of the week, falling below €45 to €43.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:35

Online votes make up two-thirds of Reform, less than third of EKRE votes

14:50

Eesti Gaas to lower prices from April

14:09

Expert: EKRE miscalculated in seeking sharp confrontation with EDF

13:41

State Electoral Office chief: No election complaints filed yet

13:41

Reform Party weighing four coalition options Updated

12:54

European ombudsman to probe Henrik Hololei free plane ticket claims

12:15

Election result worst for Isamaa ministers

11:49

Statistics: Estonia's 2022 average monthly wages up 8.9 percent to €1,685

11:17

Parempoolsed qualifies for state budget support after election

10:42

Number of women MPs elected to Riigikogu rises to 30 percent of total

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

01:24

Reform Party takes landslide win in 2023 Riigikogu elections Updated

05.03

Estonia sets new e-voting record at Riigikogu 2023 elections Updated

05.03

2023 Riigikogu elections voter turnout 63.7 percent Updated

01:13

Top six takeaways from Estonia's 2023 Riigikogu elections

05.03

New turnout record set during Estonia's Riigikogu elections

04.03

'It's literally everywhere': Foreigners in Tartu discuss Estonian elections

00:18

Helme: E-voting not serious

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: