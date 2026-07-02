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Elenger and Alexela will lower gas prices in August

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Burner on a gas stove.
Burner on a gas stove. Source: Kwon Junho/Unsplash
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Two major gas sellers in Estonia, Elenger and Alexela, will lower natural gas prices for household customers in August.

Elenger will reduce the price of its flexible package to €0.68 per cubic meter in August. In July the price in that package is €0.74 per cubic meter.

Alexela's variable‑price package will cost €0.664 per cubic meter in August, compared with €0.723 per cubic meter in July.

Both Alexela and Elenger sharply raised household prices in May, when the price per cubic meter, previously below €0.6, was increased to €0.8. At the beginning of the year a cubic meter of gas cost household customers €0.54 at Elenger and €0.52 at Alexela.

On the Dutch gas exchange TTF, which determines Estonia's retail gas price, the price dropped significantly in mid‑June from €50 per megawatt‑hour to €40. The price has since risen by a few euros.

Gas prices were especially high this March, when the TTF price reached nearly €62 per megawatt‑hour.

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Editor: Marko Tooming, Argo Ideon

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