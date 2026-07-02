Elenger and Alexela will lower gas prices in August

Two major gas sellers in Estonia, Elenger and Alexela, will lower natural gas prices for household customers in August.

Elenger will reduce the price of its flexible package to €0.68 per cubic meter in August. In July the price in that package is €0.74 per cubic meter.

Alexela's variable‑price package will cost €0.664 per cubic meter in August, compared with €0.723 per cubic meter in July.

Both Alexela and Elenger sharply raised household prices in May, when the price per cubic meter, previously below €0.6, was increased to €0.8. At the beginning of the year a cubic meter of gas cost household customers €0.54 at Elenger and €0.52 at Alexela.

On the Dutch gas exchange TTF, which determines Estonia's retail gas price, the price dropped significantly in mid‑June from €50 per megawatt‑hour to €40. The price has since risen by a few euros.

Gas prices were especially high this March, when the TTF price reached nearly €62 per megawatt‑hour.

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