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Estonian sellers will sharply raise gas prices starting in May

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A gas hob.
A gas hob. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
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Two major gas sellers, Elenger and Alexela, will raise the price of natural gas for household customers on flexible and variable‑price packages starting in May.

Elenger will increase the price for household customers on its flexible package from the current 0.598 euros per cubic meter to 0.795 euros per cubic meter as of May 1.

The other major natural gas seller, Alexela, is also raising the price of its variable‑price package. While in April the price was 0.550 euros per cubic meter, from May it will be 0.820 euros per cubic meter.

Gas sellers have previously justified the price increases with the tense situation in Iran, which makes future price forecasts very difficult.

At the same time, European natural gas prices on the global market — including on the Dutch TTF exchange — fell significantly on Wednesday morning after the United States and Iran agreed to a two‑week ceasefire and Iran promised safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz during that period.

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Editor: Argo Ideon

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