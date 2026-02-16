X!

Major Estonian natural gas seller to hike price in March

A gas hob.
A gas hob. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Starting in March, Elenger will raise the price of natural gas for residential customers on its flexible package to €0.598 per cubic meter, up from the current €0.52.

As of Monday morning, however, natural gas prices on the global market had fallen, including a 4.5 percent drop on the Dutch exchange (TTF). Over the past week, prices there have declined by 7 percent and over the past month by 12 percent. On Monday, the price of natural gas on the TTF stood at €31 per megawatt-hour.

Gas prices in Estonia are nevertheless currently lower than a year ago. In January of last year, Elenger's price per cubic meter of gas was €0.69, which was increased to €0.78 per cubic meter starting in March.

The website of Alexela, the other major natural gas seller, still lists the February price at €0.515 per cubic meter.

