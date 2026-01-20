Narva plans to seek state aid to lower heating prices

Facing continually high district heating costs, the City of Narva plans to ask the Estonian government for help easing the burden on residents struggling with soaring bills.

High heating prices have been a concern in Narva for years. After protests last January, this winter has brought resignation rather than rallies in the northeastern border city, with households bracing for steep bills and waiting out the season.

Tatjana, who lives in a dormitory with her two children, said paying their heating bill comes directly at her family's expense. She earns the minimum wage and said that after paying their bills, there is little left over for food or clothing.

"How am I supposed to live?" she asked. "Looks like I'll have to take my kids down to the Town Hall and have city leaders feed them. You can't tell your kids, 'I paid the heating bill and now there's no food.'"

City officials say they are well aware of the strain. According to the city government, district heating in Narva costs 30–40 percent more than the national average, even as half of the city's residents live in relative poverty.

Mayor Katri Raik (SDE) said even what counts as a decent local income is quickly eaten up by housing costs. Someone earning just €1,000 a month after taxes may pay €250–300 in rent alone.

"That's a very large share of someone's income," she acknowledged, adding that over time, such circumstances inevitably fuel deeper social tensions and growing dissatisfaction with those in power, both in Tallinn and locally.

"It's not a happy situation at all," Raik said.

Narva Town Hall Square, with the University of Tartu's Narva College on the left and Narva Town Hall on the right. January 2025. Source: Dmitri Fedotkin/ERR

A working group of city officials and Narva City Council members looked for quick fixes, holding talks with the heating provider and the network operator. The conclusion, they said, was that local solutions had been exhausted and state help was the only realistic option.

There is precedent. Five years ago, the state compensated residents for high energy prices. Narva households received support for electricity costs at the time, but not for heating, because local heating prices then were comparatively low.

Mayor: We want the help once given to the rest of Estonia

Raik said the city plans to appeal to the government through a formal city council request, seeking support or a subsidy. Heating prices have tripled over the past two years, she noted, "so Narva is now asking for the same help once extended to the rest of Estonia. It's really that simple."

The mayor believes any state support offered could be paid directly to the heating provider, allowing lower prices for residents. Narva would also no longer need aid once the Baltic Power Plant enters the market, reducing reliance on expensive natural gas to heat the city.

Narva estimates it would need district heating support through 2028, when a new and more efficient heating solution is expected to be completed. The city council is likely to approach the government later this month.

A Norstat survey shows the problem extends beyond the city: about two-thirds of Ida-Viru County residents say they have difficulty paying their monthly heating bills.

--

