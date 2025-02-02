X!

Gallery: Narva residents protest high heating prices

Narva residents protested high heating prices on February 1, 2025.
Source: Dmitri Fedotkin/ERR
Approximately 200 people gathered in Narva on Saturday to protest against rising heating prices. Protestors said utility costs have become excessively high and they are seeking assistance from the city authorities and the government.

The rally, which took place at Stockholm Square (Stockholmi plats) in the middle of the border city, was organized by local resident Tatjana Aleksejeva with the support of the non-parliamentary political party KOOS.

She said heating bills have become a heavy burden for Narva residents, and someone needs to take action.

"A protest will not reduce the bills, but it helps to draw attention to the problem and bring it to another level. All of Estonia will see that staying silent is not an option — we need to act," she told Saturday's "Aktuaalne kaamera."

Narva resident Tatjana Aleksejeva. Source: Dmitri Fedotkin/ERR

Protestors said they did not understand why heating has become so expensive in Narva.

"Logically, with such a large number of consumers, the price should be lower. It seems to me that something is wrong here. The problems of the third-largest city should be solved at the government level," Julia told the show.

Pavel said: "In case of a cold winter, I cannot even imagine how high our bills might be. Especially considering that we have power plants here. It is incomprehensible to us, and no one understands where this price comes from."

More than 4,000 people have signed a petition calling for lower district heating prices.

The city government said there are no quick solutions.

"Decisions for a new heating system should have been made 10 to 15 years ago. But we must understand that this is a serious issue for people. If, for example, a pension is €600 and you pay €300 for an apartment, leaving you with just under €300, then life does not seem very pleasant," said Mayor of Narva Katri Raik.

The most recent increase in district heating prices for Narva residents occurred in December, with the price rising by nearly 1.5 times.

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

