Economic affairs minister survives no-confidence vote

A vote of no-confidence in Minister of Economic Affairs Riina Sikkut (SDE) brought against her by the opposition over the Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) storage vessel failed on Wednesday evening.

Forty Riigikogu members voted against the minister but 51 were needed for the motion to be successful. Forty-two ministers initiated the action.

The opposition Center Party's Jaanus Karilaid said Sikkut had misled the public over the vessel which will now dock in Finland and not Estonia this winter.

He said Estonia had "suffered irreparable damage to its economy" and accused the minister of always knowing the ship would not come to Estonia.

A quay was still constructed at Paldiski for the vessel in record time and this meant buying materials at an inflated price, Karilaid said.

Sikkut said she had only acted in Estonia's interests.

As the vessel will not dock in Estonia, some politicians are concerned the country's energy security has been weakened.

Sikkut and Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) reject this and Finland has proposed that Estonia will get priority on buying its reserves.

