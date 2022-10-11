Isamaa backs plans for Estonian LNG storage vessel

Junior coalition partner Isamaa believes Estonia should get its own LNG storage vessel, the party said in a political statement published on Tuesday.

A vessel should be docked at the new port in Paldiski to ensure security of supply, the party wrote.

"The private sector has created LNG capacity in Estonia at record speed, and it is important that the country fulfills its promise and takes steps to ensure that an LNG ship comes to Estonia," it said.

Coalition party the Social Democrats (SDE) has also suggested it would be useful for the country to have its own storage facilities.

In the statement, Isamaa also called for a price cap of €30 for the EU's carbon quota.

"The universal service is significantly cheaper than the stock market price, but the production price of Estonian oil shale plants is too expensive due to the high price of the CO2 quota," the party argued.

Members believe the universal service electricity market reform should be extended to medium-sized companies and local governments.

Additionally, it said the electricity exchange needs restructuring and must become more transparent. This includes making public who the bidders of final prices are.

It should also be possible to influence it with consumer consumption, Isamaa wrote.

--

