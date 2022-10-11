Veskimägi: Elering could not reach cost-sharing agreement with Finnish side

News
Elering CEO Taavi Veskimägi.
Elering CEO Taavi Veskimägi. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Elering CEO Taavi Veskimäe said that Elering did not invest in leasing the FSRU, an LNG storage ship with an onboard regassification plant, due to the inability to reach a cost-sharing agreement with Finnish Gasgrid.

The Estonian and Finnish system operators were to develop the terms and conditions for the use of the LNG terminal jointly, but Finland is now solely in charge of the matter.

"Since Elering and Finish Gasgrid did not jointly acquire the FSRU, our role in developing the terms differs from what was first agreed upon in the spring. Gasgrid Finland is the sole owner of FSRU and is working out the terms and conditions that allow market participants to use the terminal," Veskimägi confirmed.

Elering announced in May that, in an agreement with Gasgrid, the costs of renting the floating terminal would be covered jointly, with the costs divided proportionally between Estonian and Finnish gas consumption, i.e. 20 percent and 80 percent, respectively.

According to Veskimäe, Elering did not invest into leasing of the FSRU because it was unable to negotiate a deal with the Finnish counterpart.

"There is no reason to undertake extra investments if it is not even certain that these costs will not be added to the Estonian consumer network price but to the terminal charge," Veskimägi explained.

If the costs were incorporated into the terminal charge, they would be shared by all market participants who used the terminal. If they were included in the network charge, however, the Estonian gas customer would be responsible for them, Veskimägi said.

"We can only become a shareholder and invest further in regional supply security if these costs are borne by the terminal rather than the Estonian gas consumer."

It is up to Finland to determine how to divide these costs, Veskimägi said, without further comment.

"In addition to distributing expenses among consumers in different countries, sellers might opt to absorb a portion of the cost in order to gain a more competitive market position. Gas retailers may bear this expense in order to stay in business in a highly competitive sector," he said.

The directive of the European Parliament states that terminals must be available to all market participants and accessible to third parties. Veskimägi said that the role of the company has been twofold: "Elering has been building the Paldiski terminal pipeline connection, which will be completed soon, and the second goal was to ensure that Estonian consumers have a reliable gas supply. In any case, the security of gas supply in our region for the coming winter is well secured based on the state of gas reserves at the Klaipeda LNG terminal, Latvia's underground storage, and the capacity of the new terminal in Inkoo."

Elering has built the Paldiski infrastructure on the basis of the parameters of a specific regasification vessel to be leased from Finland, the Exemplar.

"If someone else wishes to bring another vessel to the same location, they should first contact Elering and inform us of the vessel's condition and parameters. Then, we could assess the time-frame, conditions and cost of rebuilding the connecting point at Paldiski, so that another vessel could be connected to it," Veskimägi said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

16:35

Veskimägi: Elering could not reach cost-sharing agreement with Finnish side

16:00

Tartu plans public tender to restore international air links

15:39

Latvian president tells prime minister to keep going with coalition talks

15:18

Prime Minister: Stability in today's situation vital far beyond Europe

15:02

EU Court of Justice: State must reimburse bus operators for free travel

14:32

Daily: Three candidates in running for life sciences university rector post

14:28

Over tenth of those eligible for universal electricity service opt out

13:57

Lux Express bus driver killed in head-on collision

13:43

Former prosecutor: What issue does Viru court have with prison healthcare?

13:27

Kohtla-Järve deputy mayors refuse to resign over corruption allegations

Watch again

Most Read articles

09.10

Analyst: Nord Stream and Kerch Bridge explosions linked

10.10

Foreign minister: Estonia considers Russia a state sponsor of terrorism

08.10

Feature: Expats' favorite coffee places in Tallinn

10.10

Minister: Long-awaited LNG vessel will moor off Finnish coast Updated

10.10

Gallery: EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visits Tallinn, Narva

07:48

Ministry: Rail Baltica progress slowed by poor design work, bad management

10.10

Ursula von der Leyen in Estonia: Russian war crimes tribunal needed

10.10

Soviet era ceiling mural in Estonian National Opera sparks controversy

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: