TSO: Paldiski supply point constructed for Finland's FSRU

News
Installation of the sea pipe in Paldiski.
Installation of the sea pipe in Paldiski. Source: Elering
News

Estonian transmission network operator Elering is constructing LNG floating terminal mooring infrastructure based on the technical parameters of the FSRU leased by Finland, and if someone wants to bring a different floating terminal to the region, they would first have to apply to link to the grid and present required technical parameters, the TSO said.

Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Riina Sikkut (SDE) told ERR on Thursday that even though an LNG FSRU is en route to the region, it remains unclear whether it will be moored in Finland or Estonia, which is why Estonia should rent its own FSRU that would dock in Paldiski.

Elering said on Friday that, based on an agreement between the two countries, it is constructing LNG floating terminal mooring infrastructure based on the technical parameters of the FSRU leased by Finland.

"At this time, there is only a single party that has voiced intent to bring an FSRU to Paldiski – Finnish company FSRU OY that has applied to join the Estonian gas transmission system. That application serves as the basis for the FSRU's technical solutions design and construction work. If a third party is also interested in linking an FSRU to the gas network in Paldiski, they will have to file an application and send us the vessel's technical parameters," Elering said.

Only then can it be determined whether the supply point would have to be reconstructed to be compatible with another FSRU's gas systems, the TSO added.

Finnish state-owned transmission system operator Gasgrid Finland and U.S.-based LNG company Excelerate Energy signed an agreement for leasing a floating LNG terminal for a period of ten years in May. The FSRU Exemplar plotted a course for the Gulf of Finland in late August. However, it remains unclear on which side of the gulf it will be moored.

Elering CEO Taavi Veskimägi said while recent data does not suggest gas supply problems for Finland and the Baltics, having more terminals for supply security is better in the current security situation.

"The region's gas TSOs forecast sources and infrastructure to be sufficient to cover winter season demand. That said, having two LNG floating terminals in the region instead of one is always good," he said.

Sikkut said that the government has not discussed whether Estonia wants to lease a second FSRU for the Gulf of Finland area to be docked in Paldiski, adding that she believes the matter should be tabled.

The Paldiski LNG terminal construction has reached the phase of creating a pipeline link between mainland gas infrastructure and the mooring quay. The link should be completed in late November.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

15:02

Enefit not giving up on 18-cent universal service production price

14:45

Elektrilevi to hike transmission fee by 13 percent

14:42

Russian-speakers able to study own language and culture in separate classes

14:33

Eesti Energia universal service to cost 19.24 cents per kWh

13:42

TSO: Paldiski supply point constructed for Finland's FSRU

13:11

e-Business Register access to be free-of-charge from Saturday

12:40

State not using option to purchase up to four Estonian island ferries

12:19

Gerda Grauberg: On Estonia joining the Ukraine-Russia litigation

11:51

Mait Klaassen not seeking reelection as University of Life Sciences rector

11:28

Tänak leads Rally New Zealand by 0.2 seconds going into Saturday

Watch again

Most Read articles

29.09

1,500 Russian soldiers about to be surrounded in Ukraine

27.09

Latvia declares emergency in border areas over Russia's mobilization

29.09

Elron scraps Russian language announcements at Tallinn station

29.09

UK Daily: Britain halving number of troops in Estonia by year-end Updated

09:17

Universal electricity price provisionally set at 15.4 cents per KWh Updated

29.09

Kaja Kallas: We must stick together and live more sparingly

29.09

Estonia bans natural gas imports and purchases from Russia

23.09

Expert: Finland, Sweden NATO accession not likely till next summer

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: