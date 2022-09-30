TSO: Paldiski supply point constructed for Finland's FSRU

Estonian transmission network operator Elering is constructing LNG floating terminal mooring infrastructure based on the technical parameters of the FSRU leased by Finland, and if someone wants to bring a different floating terminal to the region, they would first have to apply to link to the grid and present required technical parameters, the TSO said.

Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Riina Sikkut (SDE) told ERR on Thursday that even though an LNG FSRU is en route to the region, it remains unclear whether it will be moored in Finland or Estonia, which is why Estonia should rent its own FSRU that would dock in Paldiski.

Elering said on Friday that, based on an agreement between the two countries, it is constructing LNG floating terminal mooring infrastructure based on the technical parameters of the FSRU leased by Finland.

"At this time, there is only a single party that has voiced intent to bring an FSRU to Paldiski – Finnish company FSRU OY that has applied to join the Estonian gas transmission system. That application serves as the basis for the FSRU's technical solutions design and construction work. If a third party is also interested in linking an FSRU to the gas network in Paldiski, they will have to file an application and send us the vessel's technical parameters," Elering said.

Only then can it be determined whether the supply point would have to be reconstructed to be compatible with another FSRU's gas systems, the TSO added.

Finnish state-owned transmission system operator Gasgrid Finland and U.S.-based LNG company Excelerate Energy signed an agreement for leasing a floating LNG terminal for a period of ten years in May. The FSRU Exemplar plotted a course for the Gulf of Finland in late August. However, it remains unclear on which side of the gulf it will be moored.

Elering CEO Taavi Veskimägi said while recent data does not suggest gas supply problems for Finland and the Baltics, having more terminals for supply security is better in the current security situation.

"The region's gas TSOs forecast sources and infrastructure to be sufficient to cover winter season demand. That said, having two LNG floating terminals in the region instead of one is always good," he said.

Sikkut said that the government has not discussed whether Estonia wants to lease a second FSRU for the Gulf of Finland area to be docked in Paldiski, adding that she believes the matter should be tabled.

The Paldiski LNG terminal construction has reached the phase of creating a pipeline link between mainland gas infrastructure and the mooring quay. The link should be completed in late November.

