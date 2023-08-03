Baltic prime ministers agree on earlier exit from Russian energy grid

News
The prime ministers of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.
The prime ministers of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The prime ministers of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania signed a joint declaration on Thursday, agreeing to step up preparations and the deadline for joining the continental European power grid. Estonia is set to leave the Russian grid a year ahead of schedule.

The Baltics joining the grid was agreed between the three countries, Poland and the European Commission back in 2019. The switch was initially meant to take place in late 2025, while Russia's aggression has motivated the Baltics to try and expedite the process. The recent agreement comes on the heels of a decision from May 12 to step up the synchronization timeline, with the three countries' climate and energy ministers and TSOs working on making it possible.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said that Russia's aggression in Ukraine and its use of energy as a weapon proves we are dealing with a dangerous and unpredictable state, which is why remaining in the Russian grid is a risk for consumers in Estonia.

Kallas added that analyses by Baltic transmission system operators show that the three states will have the technical capacity for the switch by early 2025, meaning that the synchronization can be brought up by roughly one year. Until then, Baltic and Polish TSOs will continue rendering their systems more robust, which is necessary to mitigate risks of outages and price hikes.

"It is important for the Baltics to work together in speeding up the synchronization effort, which allows us to further manage risks. The prime ministers and I have agreed that we will desynchronize from the Russian (BRELL circle –ed.) grid as soon as it is technically possible," the PM said.

The agreement between premiers follows a corresponding deal between the Baltic TSOs.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:03

Iron from Estonian Kaali meteorite could be in Swiss arrowhead

16:44

Mushroom season off to a promising early start

16:18

Government to rename five streets in Narva

15:45

Baltic Sea pollution puts fish cancer defenses to the test

15:15

CO2 emissions trading system expands to cover maritime and road transport

15:11

Minister: Effectiveness of teaching in Estonian to be measured with tests

14:58

Live Nation CEO: Estonia too faraway a destination for many big music acts

14:49

Tennis player Ingrid Neel out of Washington Open doubles

14:44

Mark Lajal falls just short of entering US Open qualifying

14:30

Eesti Energia makes €51 million in Q2 profit Updated

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

01.08

SpaceX takes Estonian flag into orbit

02.08

Same goods sold at different prices in Estonian and neighbors' Lidl stores Updated

02.08

CBD products banned in EU enter Estonian market

02.08

Air Baltic: No plans to buy Nordica

02.08

Estonian waters give up wreck of 19th century British-built steamboat

02.08

Estonian fuel prices: Cartel or market peculiarities?

01.08

Siim Kallas: Car tax should be higher — €1,000 a year

11:59

Thunderstorm warning issued for all of Estonia Thursday afternoon

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: