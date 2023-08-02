Baltic TSOs sign earlier synchronization agreement

News
Power lines. Photo is illustrative.
Power lines. Photo is illustrative.
News

The transmission system operators of the three Baltic countries have signed an agreement to synchronize their power networks with mainland Europe sooner than initially planned, BNS reports.

According to the agreement, the Baltics will also not be extending their BRELL (Belarusian, Russian, Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian) grid cooperation contract of which the sides need to be notified by August 2024 at the latest.

The earlier agreement between the Baltics, Poland and the European Commission prescribed synchronizing the countries' grids with mainland Europe by the end of 2025.

Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, risks have changed for Europe and the Baltics, with Lithuania first seeking to desynchronize from the Russian and Belarusian grid in 2024.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:03

Ott Tänak pessimistic before Rally Finland

16:32

Estonian waters give up wreck of 19th century British-built steamboat

16:07

Raul Rebane: Vodka, Russia, mortality and us

16:01

Same goods sold at different prices in Estonian and neighbors' Lidl stores Updated

15:47

Estonian banks hike interest rates on term deposits once again

15:02

Baltic TSOs sign earlier synchronization agreement

14:29

Firewood retailer: Prices not rising, except for pellets and briquettes

14:29

Petition against car tax in Estonia picks up nearly 30,000 signatures

14:08

Estonian fuel prices: Cartel or market peculiarities?

13:42

Gallery: Laitse Rally Park Young Timer Camp 2023 attracted record crowds

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

01.08

SpaceX takes Estonian flag into orbit

01.08

Minister orders special audit over flash Nordica loss Updated

01.08

Siim Kallas: Car tax should be higher — €1,000 a year

01.08

Estonians use diminutives little, but creatively

01.08

Tree disease that has wiped out Kadriorg elms is spreading across Estonia

16:01

Same goods sold at different prices in Estonian and neighbors' Lidl stores Updated

01.08

World War two-era soldier's coffin in Estonia 'booby-trapped' with grenade

31.07

Journalist detained after throwing eggs at Russia's embassy in Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: