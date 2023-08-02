Baltic TSOs sign earlier synchronization agreement

The transmission system operators of the three Baltic countries have signed an agreement to synchronize their power networks with mainland Europe sooner than initially planned, BNS reports.

According to the agreement, the Baltics will also not be extending their BRELL (Belarusian, Russian, Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian) grid cooperation contract of which the sides need to be notified by August 2024 at the latest.

The earlier agreement between the Baltics, Poland and the European Commission prescribed synchronizing the countries' grids with mainland Europe by the end of 2025.

Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, risks have changed for Europe and the Baltics, with Lithuania first seeking to desynchronize from the Russian and Belarusian grid in 2024.

