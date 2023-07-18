Kallas: Estonia to decouple from Russian electricity grid by start of 2025

News
Kaja Kallas speaking during the Vilnius NATO summit of July 11-12.
Kaja Kallas speaking during the Vilnius NATO summit of July 11-12. Source: Jürgen Randma/Government Office
News

The Baltic states will decouple from the electricity grid linked to Russia and Belarus, known as BRELL, at the beginning of 2025, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) says.

The news comes in the wake of calls from Lithuania to synchronize the Baltic states with the continental European grid, which would require a decoupling from BRELL, as early as next year, 2024.

While the decision to connect to the European grid by the end of 2025 dates back to 2018, Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine from February last year has put renewed focus on making the move happen as soon as possible. The current coalition government's agreement includes a clause to decouple from the Russian grid by 2025 at the latest.

Reuters reports that Kallas said last week: "I understand that Lithuania wants to have it faster, but the question is that ... Estonia would pay the highest price for this (earlier decoupling) in terms of the (cost), but also in terms of risks of blackouts," said Kallas.

"As a compromise, we're (are) agreeing to bring this deadline a year closer. So, leaving in the beginning of 2025," the prime minister continued, speaking on the sidelines of last week's NATO summit in Vilnius.

Lithuania has been pressuring the other two Baltic states to leave the joint electricity system with Russia earlier, while Masiulis, the head of Litgrid, Lithuania's transmissions system operator there, told ERR (link in Estonian) that he would see synchronization in the summer of 2024 as a compromise.

At the same time, Masiulis conceded that this could not be done without Estonia. "We depend on Estonia. So, if they don't change their mind, unfortunately, it will happen according to their schedule (ie. at the beginning of 2025)," Masiulis told Lithuanian Radio on Monday.

"We are seeing what's happening in Ukraine, where people are being slaughtered and the bombs are falling. I don't think it's right to continue cooperating with an aggressor, just because it saves us pennies," Masiulis continued.

However, Estonia's grid operator Elering has said that it considers leaving the Russian grid earlier than 2025 as too risky, as being fully ready for reconnection and stable operation of the system in that time-frame, also with reference to ongoing repair of power lines crossing the border with Latvia.

At the same time, Estonia has confirmed that in an emergency situation it would be able to hook up to the continental European network, within 12 hours at the most.

In 2018, the Baltic states signed an agreement with Poland and with the European Commission, whereby in 2025, the electricity system of the three countries would be separated from the BRELL system shared with Russia and Belarus. This would be supported by EU funds to the tune of €1.6 billion.

The Prime Ministers of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania announced at a meeting in Tallinn in May that they would be taking steps towards leaving the Russian electricity grid and joining the continental European grid earlier than the currently planned end of 2025, pending technical issues.

Kaja Kallas said the parties' systems administrators would announce the new deadline for reconnection in August 2024.

The coalition deal signed in April between Reform, Eesti 200 and the Social Democrats states that the Estonian grid would be connected to the continental European grid by 2025 at the latest.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mait Ots

Source: Reuters

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:16

WRC Rally Estonia opening to feature Nublu, Alika and others

14:42

Viljandi Folk Festival organizers request €180,000 additional 2024 funding

14:41

Kallas: Estonia to decouple from Russian electricity grid by start of 2025

14:00

ERJK sends inquiries to political parties about SALK services

13:13

State auction of former reservist officers' building fails to attract bids

12:26

Foreign minister: Estonia fully backs ICC in its investigations

11:55

School meal regulations to include additional criteria on food quality

11:15

Rail tragedy brings crossing safety back under the spotlight

10:28

Estonian banks earned almost as much in first half of 2023 as whole of 2022 Updated

10:21

ERR in Latvia: Selija military training area to be Baltic states' largest

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

14.07

Grosberg: Ukrainian forces getting closer to significant success

17.07

Estonia continues to push for EU-wide Russian tourism ban

17.07

Tallinn's busy Tehnika tänav to close for roadworks

17.07

NATO diplomat: Vilnius summit changed leaders' attitudes towards Ukraine

17.07

Estonia issued 322 visas to Russian citizens this June

15.07

Estonia joins 37 other countries in Hungary LGBTQI+ statement

08:45

Large line of cars builds up at Narva border crossing checkpoint

17.07

Fewer vegetables grown in Estonia due to farm worker shortages

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: