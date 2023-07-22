Latvia defense chief: New NATO defense plan more robust than mere deterrent

News
Latvian defense forces personnel and equipment taking part in Exercise Spring Storm in Estonia.
Latvian defense forces personnel and equipment taking part in Exercise Spring Storm in Estonia. Source: Karl Heinrich Arras/EDF
News

New defense plans approved at the NATO summit in Vilnius earlier this month are not only focused on deterrence, but also on active defense, Latvian defense forces' chief Lieutenant General Leonids Kalniņš says.

"It's not just a case of a set number of troops simply being deployed to Latvia," he said.

"Their task is more practical than that. Combat-capable units with the necessary capabilities to carry out tactical operations are being deployed here," he went on.

While in Vilnius, Canada's prime minister, Justin Trudeau, announced that his country would be doubling its number of troops deployed to Latvia, already the largest single Canadian military mission worldwide, to brigade size.

Canada heads up around a dozen NATO nations taking part in the enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) Battlegroup based at Adaži, near Riga.

Meanwhile, a new, 25,600-hectare military training area is to be established in a sparsely populated area of southern Latvia, close to the Lithuanian border.

Lt. Gen. Kalniņš said: "The [defensive] plan is also significantly better in terms of quality, as it consolidates capabilities and objectives, and it has a clear structure."

All told, the new NATO plans hammered out at Vilnius are more robust than their predecessor, the Latvian commander-in-chief said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: BNS

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:30

Refurbished 100-year-old river boat relaunched in Tartu

16:25

Latvia defense chief: New NATO defense plan more robust than mere deterrent

16:20

Rainer Saks: By quitting grain agreement, Russia is taking initiative

15:58

CEPA: Russia grip on Ukraine grain export harms developing world greatly

15:08

Zebra foal born on Otepää farm faring well

14:24

Defense experts: Russians digging in reason for static Ukraine frontline

12:26

Tanel Kiik announces his Center Party leadership bid prominent supporters

12:06

Close to 100 vendors offer street food at Haapsalu festival

11:36

Estonian Formula Three driver Paul Aron qualifies sixth in Hungary

11:15

Watch: Estonia wreck dive robot cuts out steel hull samples

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

21.07

Photos, videos: Lynx spotted in popular part of Põhja-Tallinn on Friday

21.07

South Estonia campsite operators report being bothered by Irish travelers

20.07

Spectacular waterspout filmed off Estonian coast

21.07

Dutch elm disease spells doom for more than 1,000 trees in Kadriorg Park

21.07

US B-52 bombers fly over Estonia in training exercise

24.04

Estonia as the car tax black sheep of Europe

21.07

Prepaid food aid card policy to roll out across Estonia in autumn

21.07

Swedbank to move headquarters to Tallinn's Arter quarter in 2025

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: