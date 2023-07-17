Price volatility makes electricity consumers consider adjusting habits

News
Charger and extension cord plugged into outlets.
Charger and extension cord plugged into outlets. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
News

For a few hours on Sunday afternoon, electricity prices in Estonia were negative, with such large fluctuations making consumers consider adjusting their consumption habits. Experts say that there are further fluctuations to come, but it will be difficult for private consumers to constantly change the way they consume electricity.

There have been several occasions this year, when electricity prices have been negative. This mainly happens mainly during periods of high supply and low consumption or when increased amounts of wind and solar power are available.

"Today was the most extreme day. There were hours during the day when prices were at minus 6 or 7 cents per kWh (Kilowatt hour). And it is safe to say that we may start to see more and more times like these thanks to the increased solar generation capacity," said Kalvi Nõu, portfolio manager for energy trading at Alexela.

Private electricity consumers did not earn much from Sunday's negative electricity prices as such periods are short and generally fall at times when they are not consuming a lot of electricity.

"Looking at (Sunday) alone, the benefit would maybe be a few euros, because the bill accumulates over the whole month. In practice, the biggest benefit would come if people could avoid permanently high electricity price peaks," said Indrek Velthut, CEO of TarkHoone.ee.

This year, electricity prices have fluctuated more than in the past. The question is – how can consumers stay abreast of these fluctuations in order to react to them?

"Big consumers such as heating and electric boilers - these are important to automate on their own, because manually monitoring your electricity exchange price every day and changing your habits and consumption is not very realistic for most people," said Velthut.

Another issue is storage. If electricity storage options were to increase, then average prices would fall further.

"Storage is certainly a very important component in keeping the grid stable. The question is, if there is enough of this storage capacity, will there be negative prices or not? They are more likely to be lower. But the average price during the day tends to remain more stable," said Armen Kasparov, head of energy products at state-owned energy generator Eesti Energia.

Perhaps ironically, the biggest losers in these situations are solar energy producers - their output on Sunday was zero.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:30

Ragnar Klavan announces Meistriliiga return with Tallinna Kalev

16:58

Archeologists explore Saastna chapel near Matsalu Bay

16:32

Culture ministry to make museum funding depend on clear metrics

15:30

Ministry wants penalties for those obstructing emergency call center's work

14:30

Price volatility makes electricity consumers consider adjusting habits

13:40

Estonia issued 322 visas to Russian citizens this June

12:50

Tallinn's busy Tehnika tänav to be closed for roadworks

12:10

Historian: Friction in Russian military leadership is good news for Ukraine

11:38

Monique Roffey: How do you ever get being a woman right?

10:45

Ida-Viru County aiming to attract more tourists from Latvia

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

14.07

Grosberg: Ukrainian forces getting closer to significant success

15.07

Estonia joins 37 other countries in Hungary LGBTQI+ statement

15.07

Raimond Kaljulaid: Vilnius shows West's faith in Ukraine victory not strong

15.07

State support for e-vehicle purchase not seeing huge uptake

12:50

Tallinn's busy Tehnika tänav to be closed for roadworks

15.07

Several Tallinn high schools open up for additional applications

10:00

Fewer vegetables grown in Estonia due to farm worker shortages

15.07

Weekend weather in Estonia to warm up, next week will be cooler

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: