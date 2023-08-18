Gallery: Informal meeting of Baltic prime ministers at Arvo Pärt Center

The Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian prime ministers started their annual informal meeting this morning at the Arvo Pärt Center, Estonia.

The traditional summer meetings of the heads of government of the three Baltic sattes are always hosted by the country holding the presidency of the Baltic Council of Ministers (BCM), this year Estonia.

"It is a good opportunity to talk about issues that matter to us in an informal setting. Among other things, I hope to hear more from colleagues about what is happening on the Belarusian border. I also introduce Krišjānis Kariņš and Ingrida Šimonytė to Soomaa and the city of Viljandi, where I spent all my summers as a child," Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said.

Meetings of prime ministers in the framework of the Baltic Council of Ministers take place several times a year. The leaders of the three nations last met in this format in Tallinn on May 12, 2023.

