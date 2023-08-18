Gallery: Informal meeting of Baltic prime ministers at Arvo Pärt Center

News
Baltic prime ministers begin informal meeting in  Arvo Pärt Centre in Estonia.
Open gallery
46 photos
News

The Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian prime ministers started their annual informal meeting this morning at the Arvo Pärt Center, Estonia.

The traditional summer meetings of the heads of government of the three Baltic sattes are always hosted by the country holding the presidency of the Baltic Council of Ministers (BCM), this year Estonia.

"It is a good opportunity to talk about issues that matter to us in an informal setting. Among other things, I hope to hear more from colleagues about what is happening on the Belarusian border. I also introduce Krišjānis Kariņš and Ingrida Šimonytė to Soomaa and the city of Viljandi, where I spent all my summers as a child," Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said.

Meetings of prime ministers in the framework of the Baltic Council of Ministers take place several times a year. The leaders of the three nations last met in this format in Tallinn on May 12, 2023.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

lihtsad uudised

watch on ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:10

Workshops in Tallinn show how to prepare seaweed and use it in construction

18:40

New Narva coalition dominated by councilors from Katri Raik's list

18:10

Social Insurance Board Tallinn service office moves to Paldiski road

17:40

Opinion Festival: Should university offer exclusive service to business?

17:35

Gallery: Informal meeting of Baltic prime ministers at Arvo Pärt Center

16:56

Enefit Volt upgrades electric car charging points in 13 Estonian counties

16:30

Hussar: Eesti 200's views on car tax largely align with climate minister's

16:01

Former environment ministry secretary general takes up top post at VKG

15:34

Kross-owned Kõue manor goes into financial reorganization

14:38

EDF Colonel: No breakthroughs on frontline in Ukraine over last week

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

17.08

Estonia to ask Latvia about Salacgriva Bridge

17.08

Estonian MFA recommends avoiding crowds in Sweden

17.08

Kallas: Disturbing when a woman's only value is how many children she has

17.08

Narva wants four streets to retain names of Red Army soldiers

17.08

Baltic home loan interest rates highest in EU

16.08

Weak Russian ruble encouraging cross-border trade in Estonia's border town

17.08

Russia, Belarus residents in Estonia vote ban affects almost 69,000 people

13.08

Gallery: The Weeknd brings high energy to Tallinn Song Festival Grounds

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: