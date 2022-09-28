Elering: No impact on gas supply if Estonia-Finland pipeline damaged

The Estonian end of the Balticconnector gas pipeline in Paldiski.
The Estonian end of the Balticconnector gas pipeline in Paldiski. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Estonia's gas supply would not be severely impacted if something were to happen to the pipeline between Estonia and Finland, system manager Elering said on Wednesday. The country would still receive gas from reserves in Latvia and Lithuania's LNG terminal.

Elering head Taavi Veskimäe said the possibility that something could happen to the Balticconnector pipeline has been analyzed and taken into account.

"This is the situation that we foresaw as the main scenario before Russian gas supplies to Finland ended. That the three Baltic countries must manage the Klaipeda LNG terminal and Incukalns underground storage in cooperation," he said.

If the pipeline is damaged, deliveries to Finland would reduce, but Estonia's own consumption has also fallen from five to 3.5 terawatt-hours, said Veskimägi

"If we don't see Finland on the map at all, the situation will not get any worse for us," said Veskimägi. 

He said consumption volumes in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania can be managed.

On Tuesday, two explosions were recorded on the floor of the Baltic Sea in Danish waters which damaged the Nord Stream pipeline which usually carries gas between Germany and Russia.

However, Lithuanians are also concerned about safety issues surrounding Klaipeda LNG terminal, broadcaster LRT reported.

Energy expert Einari Kisel told ERR that natural gas is currently only being supplied to Estonia from the south. The newly built LNG terminal at Paldiski will not change the market but will create an additional supply channel.

The LNG piped into Paldiksi will be stored in Incukals in Latvia.

"This is the logic that works in practice. The necessary gas is stored at the Incukals storage facility for a longer period, and from there the entire region will be supplied with gas at the necessary time," Kisel told Wednesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera".

The Gas Union said all countries need to protect their markets in a crisis and Estonia also needs to consider the possibility it may not be able to rely on its neighbors.

"Undoubtedly, there are a whole series of risks that can materialize, and then it is very good that we will have our own quay and a pipe connection and it will possible to bring a gas refueling ship here," said Minister of Economic Affairs Riina Sikkut (SDE).

Estonia and Finland have signed a bilateral agreement for a LNG storage ship which should dock at one of the counties from November.

Editor: Helen Wright

